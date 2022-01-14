SuperBad Theater Company Announces 2022 Season

San Francisco Bay Area's SuperBad Theater Company, a Affiliate Company of Weathersby Productions has announced their 2022 Theater season. The 2022 season will include THE NEW TEACHER (February 19, 2022) and REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown (March 19 - August 27, 2022).

"Our 2022 Season celebrates the premiere of original work and our Award Winning show Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown. "I'm very excited to collaborate and partner with my Hometown and Longview Independent School District," said Executive Director (Dedrick Weathersby)- ." This season features my first children's book now adapted to a Comedy Stage Play".

SuperBad Theater Company's 2022 season features:

Music by: William Griffin

Lyrics by: Dedrick Weathersby and Morgan Becker

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed by EK Bonner

Music Direction by William Griffin

February 19, 2022 (Longview, TX)

Good teachers are hard to find, "So They Say." What happens when a group of students lose appreciation for their teacher. In this hysterical stage play, the characters will embark on a journey to find their perfect teacher and face unpleasant realities . You will follow a group of classmates, eager to find their teacher, apologize and bring her back. Teachers don't receive enough credit for their impact on students and families. This show is family friendly and a celebration of togetherness and teachers in America.

Music and Lyrics by James Brown

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Choreography: EK Bonner and Sherly Luckyhe Wedding Singer and Hot Feet

Music Direction by William Griffin (Will Roc)

Stage Manager- Morgan Becker

March 19 - August 27, 2022

March 19 - Journey Downtown (Vacaville, CA)

April 9 - Temple Theater (Meridian, MS)

May 14 - 7 Stages Theatre (Atlanta, GA)

June 25 - Abrons Arts Center (New York, NY)

July 30 - Halloran Centre For The Performing Arts (Memphis, TN)

August 27 - The Hammer Theatre (San Jose, CA)

Remembering James, is a 90 minute musical starring Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby and E'tian Larue (Bobby Byrd) telling the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown from 1951-1968. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you'll see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artist's work.

An eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of James Brown's music alive. Some songs include: "Please Please," "Papa Got a Brand New Bag," "Cold Sweat," "I Feel Good," "Say It Loud I'(M) Black and I'm Proud."

For more information, visit: www.superbadtheatercompany.com.