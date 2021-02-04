Stream RUNAWAY PRINCESS One Woman's Empowering Journey On MarshStream

Laced with both wicked humor and pathos, Mary Goggin shares the true story of her Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction, and prostitution in Runaway Princess, presented as part of the MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series.

Through narrative and the portrayal of multiple characters that she encountered along the way, Goggin takes audiences along on her harrowing dark path, ultimately emerging into the light of survival, motherhood, and daily joy. Following her performance, Goggin will be joined by the Solo Arts Heal host to discuss how she overcame pain, struggle, and loss, to find a resilient and blissful life.

Runaway Princess will be streamed at 7:30pm, Wednesday, February 17. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on The Marsh's YouTube channel.

Runaway Princess was originally written and workshopped with Christine Renee Miller at Matt Hoverman's GO-SOLO before premiering at the Pit Theatre's SOLOCOM in 2017. Since then, the play has received three awards at the United Solo Festival 2018 in New York City (Best Storyteller, Solo Critics Choice, Best Seller) as well as the Best Actor Award at the Galway Fringe 2019 and the Fringiest Award at the Baltimore Fringe 2019.

Born to Irish Emigrants, Mary Goggin (Playwright/Performer) was raised in the Bronx, New York. She discovered her acting talents in 1992, and has since been a successful actor on stage and in film for over 20 years. Goggin was last seen as Ella O'Neill in Ann Hansen's Road to Babylon in the Broadway Bound Festival, and is a winner of the Best Actress Award at the Freeway Film Festival for her role in Reservations, a film by Jeannie Flynn.

A vision born from artists' inspiring true stories that celebrate overcoming adversity; surviving emotional, mental, and physical challenges; and becoming health advocates, Solo Arts Heal provides educational outreach and the healing power of the Arts to its viewers. With topics ranging from quitting smoking to battling cancer, adoption/the search for one's identity, sexual violence, and much more, the vulnerability of the participating artists leads listeners through their personal journeys of trauma and healing - a truly empowering experience for everyone involved.

MarshStream launched in April 2020 and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, garnering over 75,000 viewers in its first nine months. Notable MarshStream moments thus far include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest, The Marsh's first-ever digital festival, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong.

MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview and performance excerpts, moderated by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman), BINGO! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, and weekend Solo Performance Spotlight featuring live full-length performances. MarshStream also offers performance development classes, a noon series that includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson/fitness class, and a Zoomba Room. Content is typically offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom and YouTube LIVE. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted 451 LIVE streams, providing some 200 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art.

MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" with funds going to support The Marsh and its artists. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most performance streams from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.