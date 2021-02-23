Stephanie's Marshstream Welcomes Special Guest SaRika As Part Of Its Women's History Month Celebration Lineup

How does one stay apart but connected during COVID-19 lockdowns?

Storyteller/filmmaker/advocate SaRika reached out to creative partners around the world to develop The Quarantine Art Project music video. As the pandemic turned everyday moments into new disorienting realities, SaRika found herself documenting this new normal, taking images and video of barren grocery store shelves and strangely empty streets. She reached out to others who were capturing footage like hers and might be interested in sharing, starting a chain reaction that filled her inbox with video clips from artists in all parts of the world.

Threaded with her own videos, the project has become an embodiment of the surreal lives now experienced by people worldwide, set to a compelling soundtrack of tunes by French music producers Clelia Felix (Stuck in a Dream) and Daniel Masson (Elsewhere). SaRika, one of the many female figures highlighted by The Marsh as part of its Women's History Month celebration throughout the month of March, will appear as a special guest on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm, Thursday, March 18 to show excerpts of The Quarantine Art Project and discuss this international collaboration. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

Born and raised in India, New Delhi, SaRika has worked in the advertising industry as a creative in New Delhi, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York with major ad agencies and brand names including Adidas, Safeway, and Jelly Belly, with her work capturing industry ADDY awards for excellence. SaRika is also an advocate for raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease, and has teamed up with the Alzheimer's Association, San Francisco to create short documentaries and testimonials for the yearly event "Walk to End Alzheimer's."

The Marsh celebrates Women's History Month throughout March, launching with Dipti Mehta's HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan (March 3), and continuing with a collection of thrilling virtual performances by female performers, including acclaimed mezzo-soprano Hai-Ting Chinn's eclectic musical science show Science Fair: An Opera with Experiments (March 6), Carol Klyce's inspiring Medical Mystery Tour (March 10), Helen Stoltzfus's extraordinary Dispatches from the Great Burning: What My Mennonite Ancestors and the Gobi Bear Taught Me About Surviving the Climate Emergency (March 13), Heather Harpham's semi-comic romp about climate change BURNING (March 17), and others to be announced. In addition, The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Weisman will interview performers Hai-Ting Chinn (March 4), Helen Stoltzfus (March 11), and SaRika as part of Stephanie's MarshStream series. The Monday Night MarshStream series will also highlight works by women, including March performances by Elizabeth Appell, Dorothy Richman, Linda Joy, and Nicole Azalee Danielle. More information about upcoming shows can be found at www.themarsh.org/marshstream.