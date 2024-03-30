Steinway Society to Present Trio Wanderer In Concert Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steinway Society – The Bay Area will present one of the world's foremost chamber ensembles on April 20, 2024 at 7:30 pm PST at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San Jose, CA. To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a streaming option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a complimentary recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticketholders at the button below.

Trio Wanderer: One of World's Foremost Chamber Ensembles

Concert presented Live and Live-Streamed by Steinway Society—The Bay Area. Program includes Fauré, Lili Boulanger, Bonis, and Ravel.

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 @ 7:30 pm

Location: St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San Jose CA 95125

Single Tickets: $45 to $70

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours

Box Office: 408.300.5635 or visit the button below

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com



THE FULL PROGRAM:

Fauré, Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120

1. Allegro, ma non troppo

2. Andantino

3. Allegro vivo

Lili Boulanger, D'un soir triste—D'un matin de printemps, for Piano Trio

INTERMISSION

Bonis, Soir. Matin, Op.76 for Piano Trio

Ravel, Piano Trio in A Minor

1. Modéré

2. Pantoum

3. Passacaille

4. Final

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT TRIO WANDERER:

Called a “Wandering Star” by the Strad Magazine, the Trio (Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, Violin; Raphaël Pidoux, Cello; and Vincent Coq, Piano) has performed on the most prestigious music stages. They are acclaimed for their technical mastery and an extraordinarily sensitive – almost telepathic style - and have collaborated with artists such as Yehudi Menuhin, Christopher Hogwood, James Loughran, Fayçal Karoui, Marco Guidarini, François-Xavier Roth, and José Areán, and accompanied world-class orchestras, in triple or double concertos.

The Trio Wanderer has released 20 recordings with Harmonia Mundi since 1999, receiving top prizes including Critic's Choice and Editor Choice of Gramophone, CD of the Month' by the BBC Music Magazine, and the Diapason d'Or of the Year, among others. The New York Times declared their interpretation of Mendelssohn's piano trios “the new reference,” and their Schubert Trout Quintet and Hummel Quintet recording is included in Forbes's Top 100 Quality Music Library.

The Trio Wanderer's members all graduated from the Paris' Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique. They studied at Bloomington's School of Music and New York's Julliard School. In 1988, they won the ARD Competition in Munich, and in 1990, they took first place in the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition.

ABOUT STEINWAY SOCIETY - THE BAY AREA

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 29th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.