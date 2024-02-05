Steinway Society – The Bay Area to Present Classical Pianist Janice Carissa in February

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Steinway Society – The Bay Area will present classical pianist Janice Carissa on February 18, 2024 at 2:30 pm at the Hammer Theater Center, in San Jose, Ca. To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a streaming option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a complimentary recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticketholders at Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:  

WHO: Janice Carissa: A Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi

WHAT: Concert presented Live and Live-Streamed by Steinway Society – The Bay Area. Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Brahms.
WHEN: Sunday, February 18, 2024 @ 2:30 pm

WHERE: Hammer Theater Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio., San Jose, CA 95113

 

Single Tickets: $45 to $70

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

 

FULL PROGRAM:

Mendelssohn, Prelude and Fugue in E Minor, Op. 35 No. 1

 

Schumann, Bunte Blätter, Op. 99

1.    Stücklein I

2.    Stücklein II

3.    Stücklein III

4.    Albumblätter I

5.    Albumblätter II

6.    Albumblätter III

7.    Albumblätter IV

8.    Albumblätter V

9.    Novellete

10.Präludium

11.Marsch

12.Abendmusik

13.Scherzo

14.Geschwindmarsch

INTERMISSION

 

Brahms, Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

1.    Allegro maestoso

2.    Andante espressivo

3.    Scherzo. Allegro energico – Trio

4.    Intermezzo

5.    Finale. Allegro moderato ma rubato


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT JANICE CARISSA:

A Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi, Janice Carissa’s hands “convey a vivid story rather than a mere showpiece” (Chicago Classical Review). Carissa has garnered great acclaim at renowned concert halls, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, United Nations, Kennedy Center, Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park and Louis Vuitton Foundation.

Carissa’s passion for chamber music has led her to performances with the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society and Jupiter Chamber Concert Series; and collaborations with Vadim Gluzman, Miriam Fried, Paul Neuebauer, Lucy Shelton, Marcy Rosen, David Shifrin, Jennifer Cano, and Peter Wiley; and appearances at Marlboro, North Shore, Ravinia, Caramoor, and Kneisel Hall festivals.

Born in Indonesia, Carissa left in 2013 to study at the Curtis Institute of Music with Gary Graffman. She is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree at The Juilliard School with Robert McDonald.


Photo credit: Chris McGuire




