Steinway Society - The Bay Area Presents Pavel Kolesnikov In Palo Alto In April

Steinway Society – The Bay Area presents the daring and imaginative classical pianist Pavel Kolesnikov in concert on April 7, 2024 at 2:30 pm PST at Cubberley Community Center Theatre in Palo Alto, Ca.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a streaming option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a complimentary recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticketholders at www.steinwaysociety.com.

FULL PROGRAM:

Chopin, Prelude in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 45

Chopin, Four Waltzes

1. Waltz in A Minor, Op. 34, No. 2

2. Waltz in E Major, KK Iva, No. 12

3. Waltz in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 64, No. 2

4. Waltz in A-Flat Major, Op. 42

Chopin, Three Nocturnes

1. Nocturne in G Minor, Op. 37, No. 1

2. Nocturne in F Major, Op. 15, No. 1

3. Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48, No. 1

Chopin, Five Mazurkas

1. Mazurka in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 50, No. 3

2. Mazurka in A-Flat Major, Op. 50, No. 2

3. Mazurka in G-Sharp Minor, Op. 33, No. 1

4. Mazurka in C Major, Op. 56, No. 2

5. Mazurka in A Minor, Op. 17, No. 42

INTERMISSION

Schubert, Piano Sonata in B-Flat Major, D. 960

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PAVEL KOLESNIKOV:

In 2012, pianist Pavel Kolesnikov became a sensation at the Honens International Piano Competition when he took home one of the world's largest piano prizes. The London-based pianist was born in Siberia into a family of scientists. He studied both the piano and violin for ten years, before concentrating solely on the piano. Following his Wigmore Hall debut in 2014, The Telegraph gave his recital a rare five-star review and called it “one of the most memorable of such occasions London has witnessed for a while.”

Celebrated for his imaginative, thought-provoking programming, Pavel has since given recitals at Carnegie Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Konzerthaus in Berlin, the Louvre and Salle Gaveau in Paris, Suntory Hall in Tokyo and Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam. During 2020-2021, he was the Artist in Residence at Wigmore Hall.

An avid ensemble player, Kolesnikov regularly performs in a piano duo with Samson Tsoy and collaborates with other musicians, such as cellist Narek Akhnazarian, Hermes String Quartet and Calidore String Quartet. In 2019 he performed the complete cycle of Brahms violin and viola sonatas with Lawrence Power. He formed Trio Aventure with Elina Buksha and Aurelien Pascal.

Kolesnikov records for Hyperion, with repertoire ranging from rarely heard harpsichord pieces by Louis Couperin to Tchaikovsky's The Seasons. In 2016, Kolesnikov's Chopin Mazurkas album won the Diapason d'Or de l'Annee. His sixth album, Bach's Goldberg Variations, was released in 2020, receiving a five-star review from The Guardian.

In 2019, together with Samson Tsoy, Kolesnikov started Ragged Music Festival at the Ragged School Museum in London's East End. In the same year, Kolesnikov was honored with the Critics' Circle Young Talent Award 2019 for piano, praised for his “intensely personal interpretations, often daring in their originality” and for his “crusading vision.”

ABOUT Steinway Society - The Bay Area

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 29th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.