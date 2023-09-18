Steinway Society Presents West Coast Premiere Of Nikolay Khozyainov, October 7, Live And Streamed

The concert will take place on October 7, at 7:30 pm at the McAfee Center in Saratoga, California. This marks the West Coast Premiere of Khozyainov.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

The Bay Area has announced the launch of its 29th Season with a performance by Nikolay Khozyainov, one of today's most remarkable classical pianists. The concert will take place on October 7, at 7:30 pm at the McAfee Center in Saratoga, California. This marks the West Coast Premiere of Khozyainov.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a live stream option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Complimentary program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticket holders at www.steinwaysociety.com

 

Khozyainov's musicality and formidable technique have thrilled audiences around the world, and his recitals and concerto engagements include sold-out performances on the world's foremost stages. In 2012, he won First Prize at both the Dublin International Piano Competition and Second Prize at the Sydney International Piano Competition, where he also received several special prizes, notably “Best performance of both Concertos voted by members of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra”, “People's Choice”, “youngest finalist”, and for his performances of Liszt and Schubert.

 

Khozyainov has performed with leading symphony orchestras, including those in London, Tokyo, Sydney, Warsaw, and Russia, as well as the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, The Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra, and RTE National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland.

Born in Blagoveshchensk, Russia in 1992, Khozyainov started to play piano at the age of five, and at the age of seven he made his public debut with the Handel Piano Concerto at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. He graduated from the Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory with the Gold Medal and “The Best Student of the Year” award.

Khozyainov now lives in Germany, where he received an Advanced Degree at the Hannover Hochschule fur Music. In November 2022, Khozyainov was awarded the Gold Medal of Peace from the United Nations Peacekeeping Force - the Blue Helmets. 

 

 

Program 

Nikolay Khozyainov:  Virtuosity Meets Prodigious Technique 

When: Saturday, October 7 @ 7:30pm

Where: McAfee Center, 20300 Herriman Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

PROGRAM: 

Chopin, Nocturne D-flat major, Op. 27 No. 2

Chopin, Nocturne in F-sharp minor, Op. 48 No. 2

Chopin, Ballade No. 4, Op. 52

Ravel-Khozyainov, 3 Movements from Daphnis et Chloe

1.    Lever du jour

2.    Pantomime

3.    Danse générale

Scriabin, Sonata No. 9, Op. 68

Scriabin, Sonata No. 3 in F sharp minor, Op. 23

Scriabin, Sonata No. 5, Op. 53

 

Single Tickets: $50 to $70 

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours 

Concert Subscriptions available

 

Purchase Tickets: Click Here

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com




Recommended For You