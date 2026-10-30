Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT at Mannakin Theater and Dance
A Haunting Story of Love, Loneliness & Memory — Live on Stage
Get tickets now for The Madness of Lady Bright, running November 6–15 at iMPACt Center for Art & Dance in San Francisco. Mannakin Theater & Dance presents Lanford Wilson's acclaimed one-act play reimagined through an evocative blend of drama, dance, and live music.
Directed, choreographed, and starring Nathan Cottam, this intimate production follows Leslie Bright as he confronts the passage of time, the ghosts of past relationships, and the fragile boundary between memory and reality. The Village Voice called the original work "Poignant and funny."
Performances run November 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on November 15 at 2:00 PM at iMPACt Center, located at 1625 Bush Street in San Francisco.
Curious about how Cottam brings this groundbreaking play to life? Read the interview where he shares his creative approach and vision for the production.
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