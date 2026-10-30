Spotlight: THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT at Mannakin Theater and Dance

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Get tickets now for The Madness of Lady Bright, running November 6–15 at iMPACt Center for Art & Dance in San Francisco. Mannakin Theater & Dance presents Lanford Wilson's acclaimed one-act play reimagined through an evocative blend of drama, dance, and live music.

Directed, choreographed, and starring Nathan Cottam, this intimate production follows Leslie Bright as he confronts the passage of time, the ghosts of past relationships, and the fragile boundary between memory and reality. The Village Voice called the original work "Poignant and funny."

Performances run November 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on November 15 at 2:00 PM at iMPACt Center, located at 1625 Bush Street in San Francisco.

Curious about how Cottam brings this groundbreaking play to life? Read the interview where he shares his creative approach and vision for the production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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