South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For URINETOWN

South Bay Musical Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical URINETOWN, running from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15, 2025. URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself.

The show features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Greg Kotis. It was originally produced on Broadway in September, 2001 by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with TheaterDreams, Inc. and Lauren Mitchell. It is being directed for SBMT by David Mister.

Hilariously funny, touchingly honest, and just as relevant today as when it was created 20 years ago, URINETOWN provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms. It was the winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards.

The subversive show breaks the mold of the Broadway musicals from the Golden Age while paying homage to them in ways that will delight theatre fans. Actor Daniel Marcus, who played Officer Barrel in the original production, called the show, "a love letter to the American musical in the form of a grenade."

"The title of this show can be off-putting-and the characters even break the fourth wall to argue as much," admits SBMT's Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes. "But once the audience gets the joke, they are in for an evening of hilariously entertaining, over-the-top satire unlike any other production SBMT has staged in recent memory. Despite its many accolades, this is a show that doesn't come around often, and should not be missed."

Starring in the lead roles are Doug Brook as Officer Lockstock and Lizzie Izyumin as Little Sally. Andrew Cope plays protagonist Bobby Strong, while SBMT regular Michael Rhone delivers a delicious take on corporate villain Caldwell B. Cladwell, and his daughter Hope is played by Michelle Vera. The show is set in a dystopian (but terrifyingly believable) time when a severe drought has prompted an oligarchic government to take drastic action. They impose a universal fee on everyone whenever nature calls, and the people rise up in protest.

Rounding out the players and ensemble are:

· Tiny Tom / Dr. Billeaux - Mark Wong

· Mr. McQueen - Don Nguyen

· Senator Fipp - Clara Walker

· Officer Barrel - Jackson Velez

· Joseph "Old Man" Strong / Hot Blades Harry - Lex Rosenberg

· Soupy Sue / Cladwell's Secretary - Illeana Yanez-Pastor

· Little Becky Two-Shoes - Dana Cordelia Morgan

· Josephine "Ma" Strong - Juliet Green

· Robbie the Stockfish / UGC Executive 1 - Andrew Mo

· Billy Boy Bill / UGC Exec 2 - Adam Henriques

· Male Ensemble / Swing - Sam Kruger

· Female Ensemble / Swing - Lucy Nino

· Female Ensemble / Swing - Qian Zhang

Behind the scenes, the production is led by a team of accomplished professionals. David Mister, who is well-known to SBMT audiences for his roles in past SBMT productions like The Hunchback of Notre Dame and A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, serves as Director, with Christine Lovejoy as Musical Director, Walter M. Mayes as Vocal Director, and Jennifer Cuevas as Choreographer. The creative team also includes Quentin Tepliuk (Stage Manager), Kalyn McKenzie (Set Designer), Y. Sharon Peng (Props, Hair & Makeup Designer), Noah Price (Lighting Designer), Don Nguyen (Projections Designer), R. Kelly Matchett-Morris (Costume Designer), Dan Singletary and Brian Foley (Co-Sound Designers), and Richard Cartwright (Master Carpenter).

Heading the administrative side are Walter M. Mayes (Artistic Director), Kama Belloni (Patron Manager), Ian Fullmer (Development Director), Karyn Morton (Production Manager), Lori Wood (Business Manager), Dan Singletary (Chief Technical Officer), Diane Hughes (House Manager), and Doug Hughes (Marketing Director).

South Bay Musical Theatre's production of URINETOWN will run from Jan. 25 to Feb 15, 2025, at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA. Tickets are available now at www.SouthBayMT.com or by contacting the box office at 408-266-4734.

This production of URINETOWN is licensed by Music Theatre International.

