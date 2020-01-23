Smuin Contemporary Ballet Will Celebrate its 26th Season with Smuin's Annual Gala

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 26th season with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs Patti and Jerry Hume and Athena and John Konstin, along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin committee. Arts, community, philanthropic, and civicleaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin artists at this fabulous fête featuring a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner catered by McCall's, world class wines from Napa Valley's Grgich Hills Estate, and performances by Smuin's exquisite dancers. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, followed by after-dinner dancing. Smuin's Annual Gala takes place 5pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Galleria, 101 Henry Adams Street, San Francisco. For tickets and more information, the public may contact Smuin at (415) 556-5000 x100 or visit http://www.smuinballet.org> smuinballet.org.



Assisting with the event are Smuin's Board of Trustees and officers: Dell Larcen (President), Patti Hume (Founding President), Lee Baxter (Vice President), and Karen D. Kadushin (Secretary), as well as the Friends of Smuin committee. Live auction items will include rare and memorable experiences and superb goods and services. Among this year's one-of-a-kind auction items: a VIP box to the Eagles concert at the new Chase Center, an opportunity to join the company's dancers on stage in a special walk-on appearance in Smuin's annual The Christmas Ballet spectacular, and more. Funds raised at Smuin's Annual Gala will support the Company in staging its innovative productions around the Bay Area, ensuring the company's productions maintain the signature Smuin sparkle audiences know and love as the company continues to excel in combining classical ballet artistry with the athleticism of contemporary dance.



For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet within a distinctly American style, engaging and delighting audiences with uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Artistic Director since 2007, Celia Fushille has celebrated Michael Smuin's legacy while enriching the company's impressive repertoire by collaborating with inventive choreographers from around the world, commissioning world premieres, and bringing new contemporary choreographic voices to the Smuin stage.





Photo Credit: Chris Hardy





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You