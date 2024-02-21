Silicon Valley Shakespeare to Present ShakesBEERience Featuring HENRY V & More

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's FREE staged reading series, ShakesBEERience, has found a new home. Starting with the first 2024 production, ShakesBEERience will be hosted at ComedySportz San Jose! Theatre enthusiasts new and old are in for an unforgettable season of free staged readings of The Bard's oeuvre filled with drama, laughter, tragedy, and beer.

Henry V will be the first production to take to the ComedySportz stage on Tuesday, March 5th. The two additional shows rounding out the 2024 season will be Much Ado About Nothing on Tuesday, May 21st, and Macbeth on Tuesday, October 15th.

About ShakesBEERience's new home, SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins notes, "There are already many crossovers between SVS and ComedySportz, from our online co-production of Much Improv About Nothing during the pandemic, to amazing ComedySportz players appearing in SVS productions, including Jeff's (ComedySportz Founder) recent appearance as Marley in SVS' 2023 production of A Christmas Carol. So to add this collaboration to our ever-growing intersection with ComedySportz in bringing ShakesBEERience to life is beyond wonderful, and we are grateful and excited to continue to reach new audiences."

As if finding a new home for ShakesBEERience wasn't enough reason to celebrate, ComedySportz San Jose will host two special Friends of SVS performances on Friday, March 15th, and Saturday, March 16th. Five dollars ($5) from the sale of every ticket-using code SVS24-will be donated to SVS!

"It has always been a privilege to work with Angie and her team at SVS," adds ComedySportz Founder Jeff Kramer. "Audiences have seen our performers in Much Ado About Nothing, Measure for Measure, Twelfth Night, and King Lear, so this new crossover is the perfect continuation of our ongoing partnership. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to our theatre for both ShakesBeerience and ComedySportz."

ShakesBEERience is produced in collaboration with Buck Hill Productions.

Visit svshakespeare.org/beer for additional information about ShakesBEERience and ComedySportz's "Friends of SVS" performances.