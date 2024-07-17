Silicon Valley Shakespeare to Present DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starting Friday, July 26th, Silicon Valley Shakespeare will transform Sanborn County Park in Saratoga into the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London and the heart of San Francisco's Chinatown in 1912 for two extraordinary productions.

Portrayed by four actors, Edward Hyde infiltrates the surrounding Redwood Trees with Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic tale, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, about duality and the turmoil set forth by the inner demons of a doctor as he battles his dark side.

The second production taking over the outdoor theatre space created by SVS is William Shakespeare's farcical hijinx about two pairs of twins and mistaken identities in The Comedy of Errors, set against the backdrop of the United States Chinese Exclusion Act - a dark time in the nation's history when Chinese migrants were banned and restricted entry, giving this staging a new meaningful layer to experience The Bard with family and friends.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde runs select Thursdays-Sundays, July 26-August 30, with a Victorian Dress-up Night on Sunday, July 28th, and an ASL-interpreted performance on Sunday, August 11th. Meanwhile, The Comedy of Errors runs select Thursdays-Sundays, August 2-September 1, with a special AAPI Heritage Night on Sunday, August 4th, featuring AAPI-owned food vendors like Chipidee Cookies; nonprofits like the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project, Chopsticks Alley, and Contemporary Asian Theater Scene; handmade goods by AAPI artists; and more! And an ASL-interpreted performance of The Comedy of Errors will occur on Sunday, August 18th. Audience members participating in the dress-up theme night on July 28th will receive a complimentary ticket for that evening's intermission raffle.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is directed by Alika Spencer and The Comedy of Errors is directed by Melissa Mei Jones.

Sanborn County Park is located at 16055 Sanborn Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070.

To purchase tickets ($28-$58) and subscriptions, or to learn more about both productions, visit svshakespeare.org.

Silicon Valley Shakespeare is a San José-based theatre arts organization providing theatrical performances and educational programs throughout Silicon Valley. Founded in 1999 as Shady Shakespeare Theatre Company, SVS has performed at Sanborn Park in Saratoga every summer since 2002, and has produced free theatre in Willow Glen, San José at Willow Street Park since 2013.

