Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus Comes Home For The Holidays With HOMECOMING

Homecoming will mark two years since Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus performed a concert together in front of a live audience.

Two years later, SVGMC has a new artistic director, new accompanist, new general manager, new board president, and ten new singers. But not all is new. This year's holiday concert will celebrate the season in a way that is familiar for the chorus and its family of supporters, and that is by singing out and proud.

"The spirit of the music in this concert is a celebration of returning to making music," said artistic director Corey Liggans Miller. "After such a challenging year and a half without the ability to come together as a family, chorus, and LGBTQIA+ community, this season-and especially this holiday production-commemorates our interconnectedness and our love of music making."

"What Corey and our singers have done is nothing short of spectacular," adds SVGMC's board president Anthony Hand. "The music is uplifting, joyous, heartwarming, and echoes what so many of us are feeling as the world comes out from under the clouds of the pandemic. And best of all, it's a great way to come together during the holiday and winter season."

Audiences for Homecoming must be masked at all times. Additionally, guests 12+ must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination. And guests under 12 must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of any performance.

Homecoming will take place at Campbell United Methodist Church (1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008) on December 10th and 11th at 8 PM, and December 12th at 3:30 PM.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at svgmc.org. Homecoming proves that you CAN come home again.