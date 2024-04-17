Sean Patrick Murtagh Brings BEAUTIFUL GIRLS: A TRIBUTE TO SONDHEIM'S DIVAS to Feinstein's at the Nikko

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret will return home to San Francisco to celebrate Pride, Sondheim, and Divas with his critically acclaimed show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. The two-time MAC and three-time BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer, Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels as he pays homage to the iconic divas from the legendary late Broadway icon, Stephen Sondheim’s vast works.

A fabulous evening filled with the quintessential songs inspired by the illustrious women who made them famous. Sean Patrick explores the unique relationship between a gay man and his divas- living out his wildest dreams and taking his turn at bat with the roles and songs that brought him to cherish the artistry of Stephen Sondheim. The show is musically directed by Baker Peeples and was originally directed by Chris Giordano.

A perfect way to kick-off your Pride festivities in San Francisco. This is a ONE NIGHT ONLY event on Saturday, June 22nd at 8pm at Feinstein’s at The Nikko located at 222 Mason Street, San Francisco, 94102. Tickets are available online.

About the Artist:

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage & screen and intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling- from Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick’s TV/film credits include, Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series has become a sell-out holiday tradition at Martuni’s in San Francisco. Sean Patrick’s debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.