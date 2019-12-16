Sarah Mclachlan, Ali Wong And More Come To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts In 2020

See a full line up of shows coming tot Luther Burbank Center for the Arts January and February!







JANUARY



John Edward



Sunday, January 12, 2020, 12 p.m.

Tickets: $55-$85 & VIP $125

As one of the world's most sought-after psychic mediums, John Edward has also established himself as a preeminent author of several critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers. His works include "Crossing Over: The Stories Behind the Stories" and "After Life: Answers from the Other Side," and his most recent book, "Infinite Quest." He has captivated audiences worldwide on his internationally acclaimed talk shows, "Crossing Over" & "Cross Country." Edwards returns to LBC for an intimate evening that is sure to leave audiences in awe.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/john-edward/





Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me Tour

Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $69-$89

Sebastian Maniscalco is a comedian and star of the Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning film "Green Book." In 2018, Maniscalco reached heights that few comedians could ever dream about. With a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena and theatre shows; a best-selling memoir, "Stay Hungry;" and his role in "Green Book," it's no surprise that Billboard honored him with their inaugural "Comedian of the Year" award. His biggest focus in 2019 is the launch of his You Bother Me Tour. "I constantly walk around going, 'This guy bothers me,'" he says. "Things you would probably just blow off, I get incensed by. But out of that kernel comes really great stuff. My wife never worked in a restaurant, but I worked in restaurants my whole life. So a lot of the show is just taking the audience through things like the entire experience of going to a sit-down dinner with my wife and her family and all the things that annoy me." The man Jerry Seinfeld calls "my favorite comedian" was one of Pollstar's Top 30 highest-grossing performers in the world, and was nominated for that publication's "Comedy Tour of the Year" award. He sold out five shows at Radio City Music Hall, and the latest in Maniscalco's five television comedy specials (for Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central) scaled new ratings heights, prompting NBC Nightly News to describe him as "comedy's new superstar."

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/sebastian-maniscalco/





The Price Is Right LIVE!



Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $37-$52

The Price Is Right LIVE! is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win, based on television's longest-running game show where audience members try to win cash and prizes. Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show from Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right LIVE! has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/the-price-is-right-live/



Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono



Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$49

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono are two legends of Hawaiian music. Each became an icon in the 1970s, both at the creative forefront as Hawaiian music reinvented itself. They have continued to lead the way for over four decades. Keola & Henry will each perform a set, and then come together onstage to celebrate their original songs that have become beloved classics of contemporary Hawaiian music. They will be joined by Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Moanalani Beamer for their engagement at LBC.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/lbc-presents-legends-keola-beamer-henry-kapono/



FEBRUARY



Whose Live Anyway?



Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$59

Whose Live Anyway? returns to LBC after sold-out performances the past six years in a row! The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are proud to bring their live improv show back to Santa Rosa. The show is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave the audience gasping for breath with the witty scenes and songs they invent on the spot! Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome, but some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/whose-live-anyway-2020/







An Evening with Travis Tritt - Solo Acoustic



Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50-$64.50

Travis Tritt's Southern rock-influenced music has rocked the world as his impact has remained a dominant force in the country community for nearly 30 years. From his first spark of interest in singing through his church choir in the small town of Marietta, Georgia, Tritt would eventually sign to Warner Bros. Records in 1989 where he would incorporate his influences of Southern-rock, blues, and gospel to create seven studio albums for the label along with a greatest hits package.

Several of his albums had achieved the honor of certified platinum, including his highest-certified album release, "It's All About to Change," receiving a triple-platinum. Among his discography are five number-ones on Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Songs charts, including "Anymore," "Foolish Pride," "Can I Trust You with My Heart," "Help Me Hold On," and "Best of Intentions". Most recently, Tritt joined the music showcase series, "Real Country," alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Shania Twain and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Jake Owen. Together they will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos, and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs, and themes of specific country genres.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/emporium-presents-travis-tritt/





Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour



Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50-$99.50, VIP: $119.50.

Ali Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special "Baby Cobra" was filmed when she was seven months pregnant. New York Magazine called its arrival on Netflix a "star-making moment that unites the tastes of the unlikeliest fans." Elle applauded it as a "comic genius gem," while Vogue called it "the special that everyone is talking about." Emily Nussbaum hailed it as "funny and refreshingly rude."

Ali's second stand-up special, "Hard Knock Wife," premiered on Netflix on Mother's Day 2018. Her feature film, "Always Be My Maybe," which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix in May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks it was seen by 32 million viewers. Tickets to see Wong headline live are now known to sell out within two minutes. She recently sold out an unprecedented 13 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Her book "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life" was released in October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/ali-wong/



The Bachelor Live On Stage

Sunday, February 16, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$69; VIP: $175The most successful reality romance series in the history of

television is coming to your hometown. The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. Previous Bachelor and fan favorite Ben Higgins will serve as your host, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love. For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage. Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/lbc-presents-the-bachelor-live-on-stage/



Jason Mraz & Raining Jane

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

*Rescheduled from Sunday, October 27, 2019

Tickets: $79.50-$99.50, VIP: $125

While amassing a global fan base for his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound, Jason Mraz has won two Grammy Awards, received the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award, and earned numerous diamond and platinum certifications for his various releases, including his classic singles "I Won't Give Up," "Lucky," and the record-breaking "I'm Yours." He strives to inspire emotions of love and togetherness but also seeks to evoke laughter with his humorous rap sensibility. It's a testament to the generosity of spirit in Mraz's music that so many people have chosen his songs as the soundtrack to major moments in their lives, and new memories are certain to be made with the songs on his latest, sixth album, "Know." His LBC debut features his longtime collaborators, the Los Angeles- based quartet, Raining Jane.

More information available at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/lbc-presents-jason-mraz-and-raining-jane/



Tuesday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $80-$100; VIP: $130



Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and 12 Juno Awards over her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In 2014 McLachlan released her seventh studio album, "Shine On," for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. "Shine On" explores her personal journey over the previous few years of navigating love, loss, and change. McLachlan's latest release is her 2016 Christmas album "Wonderland," for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year as well as a Grammy Nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. "Wonderland" contains fresh and inspired interpretations of 13 traditional and contemporary holiday classics. In addition to her personal artistic efforts, McLachlan founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and raised over $7 million for local and national charities. In 2002 McLachlan founded her non-profit organization, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment, for at-risk and underserved children and youth.

More information is available at : https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/sarah-mclachlan/

Tickets for all shows are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.







Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You