Santa Cruz Shakespeare Hosts Student Matinee Week 2019

Santa Cruz Shakespeare (SCS) presents the second year of Student Matinee Week at The Grove. The professional production of The Comedy of Errors will remain open for five student-only matinee performances running through August 28 - 29 and September 3-5. These 10am matinees are for students and their chaperones only, and include a post-show discussion with the actors after each performance.This year SCS has over 1700 students attending Student Matinee Week, a total of 25 schools attending, 45% of tickets are for Title 1 schools.

Program Goal: To provide a live, professional theatre experience for at minimum 1000 students each fall, culminating with the goal to serve all of Santa Cruz County with a Shakespeare performance before students graduate.



SCS delivers professional theatre to all of Santa Cruz County and the surrounding communities as a vital part of their mission: live theatre is one of the best ways to create a sense of community and connection. SCS's program impacts both students and teachers, creating a robust cycle of teaching, digestion of knowledge, and shared theatrical experience. Educational programming is an investment in the future of the performing arts, and SCS's commitment will build the next generation of patrons of the arts who are engaged in the cultural life of their community. The Comedy of Errors was selected for the second year of the student matinee series to provide an insight into one of Shakespeare's earliest and most accessible comedies. All participating schools will be provided with a study guide and lesson plan overview to prepare them and to get them excited about coming to the theatre.



If you have any program questions please contact Education Coordinator, Alexandra Schroeder, at education@santacruzshakespeare.org or 831-460-6396 x5.





