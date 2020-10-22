Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre Presents NUTCRACKER Film, CLARA'S DREAM

This film will be available for download and/or live stream after Thanksgiving.

Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre is producing a Nutcracker film, called Clara's Dream! Enjoy your favorite Santa Cruz tradition, even in these uncertain and uncharted times. This film will be available for download and/or live stream after Thanksgiving.

Filmed at several locations around Santa Cruz County, the movie will spotlight local landmarks as well as longtime SCBT sponsors. Our dancers will bring the story of Clara's dream to life with original choreography by Flora Chatwin, composed specifically for each site. Locations will include The Dream Inn, the Santa Cruz Boardwalk and Carousel, Peacock Tree Farm, Bargetto Winery, Donnelly's Chocolates and Pacific Cookie Company, the Lighthouse on East Cliff Drive, among others.

Archival footage from our 2019 production of guest stars and alumni Melody Mennite and Lucien Postlewaite will be included. The 2019 52-piece Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre Orchestra conducted by Music Director Pamela Martin will provide the sound score.

These unique times require creativity, and we are excited to be working on this project! Our alumni are incredibly talented, dedicated people and this film will feature the contributions of several former SCBT dancers.

Ways to support our efforts will be posted on this site; crowdfunding opportunities will be available and will be necessary. Thank you Santa Cruz for your support over all of these years!

Creative Team:

Artistic Director Diane Cypher

Director and Lead Producer Georgina Wilson*

Co-Producer Alicia Houser*

Choreographer Flora Chatwin*

Filming by Action Studios

Music Score provided by the 2019 Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra

Conductor and Music Director Pamela Martin

Archival and sound footage provided by Devi Pride

Sound Editing by Jerome Begin

*SCBT alumni

