San Jose's Playful People Productions Announces 2023 Summer Session of Classes and Workshops

San Jose's Playful People Productions is announcing its 2023 summer session, a collection of weeklong camps, masterclasses, two full theatrical productions, and opportunities for lovers of the performing arts to shine both onstage and backstage.

Programming runs July 10 through 30 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose. Registration for programs will be available beginning March 10 at https://www.playfulpeople.org/registration. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes ever to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners Roger and Anita live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita: stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. Suitable for ages 5-12, this production rehearses July 10-20 and will perform July 21 and 22 in San Jose.

For teens interested in costumes, the three-week Costume Design, Building, and Managing Masterclass Camp will teach participants how to design costumes for a theatrical production: breaking down a script and characters, designing both for aesthetics and the physical needs of the role; how to build specific pieces; managing and charting costumes backstage, and the art of the "dresser". Students will work directly with industry professionals on the ins and outs of costume design and management, and will finish with the skills needed to lead, manage, and design costumes for future productions (or cosplay, or Halloween costumes). The class will be working on their own designs, as well as the design and building of costumes for the summer productions of Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS and Puffs. Suitable for ages 12-15, this class runs July 10-28, with options to experience managing costumes for the full production performances.

For those who dream of potions, spells, and a school which-must-not-be-named... you won't want to miss out on Puffs (family-friendly edition)! Puffs is the story of Wayne Hopkins: a regular boy who finds out he's a wizard and goes to school in England where he makes two best friends and has adventures. This perhaps sounds familiar ... but Wayne is sorted as a Puff. He and the other Puffs simply want to learn how to be wizards, avoid attacks by evil wizards, and graduate wizarding school unscathed. This fast paced play (not a musical) is a laugh-out-loud journey through a certain school of magic, during a particular era, told from the perspective of the underdogs. Suitable for ages 16 and up, Puffs will rehearse July 10-27, and perform July 29 and 30.

Students in the three-week Scenic Design, Building, and Painting Masterclass Campwill be fully immersed in design and construction, working with industry professionals on the processes of theatrical set design, as well as scenic art and building. Giving students training in a variety of design and production areas will lead them through building a stage model with accurate measurements; charting and organizing builds; basic skill building with power tools; collaborations with lighting and costume designers; and scenic painting. This class will design, build, and paint the sets for Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS, and Puffs. Suitable for ages 12-15, this class runs July 10-28, with options to experience scene changes for the full production performances.

Future directors and stage managers will gain invaluable experience in the Tech Crew Masterclass Camp. Students interested in learning the various backstage technical skills and jobs required in theater will get a chance to explore them during this two week training camp, working with industry professionals in Stage Management, Sound Design and Operations, Lighting Design and Operations, and Prop Management. The essentials of backstage work will cover how to prep a script for cues; document design notes; hang and focus lights; set up a sound system; troubleshoot issues; and choreograph scene changes. Suitable for ages 12-15, this class runs July 17-30, and asks students to work crew for the summer's two full production performances.

For the littlest thespians, Playful People offers the one-week Junior Theater Camp: reading and acting out a different story every day, making props and costumes, creating characters with facepaint, and playing multiple theatre games. At the end of the week the group will present their favorite stories to families and friends. Suitable for ages 4-8, this camp runs July 24-28.

Any and all classes, workshops, camps, and performances will be structured to adhere to the most current public health guidelines, and to keep the safety of participants and staff paramount.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.

DETAILS: DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS - FULL PRODUCTION

When: 9:30AM-3:30PM, Monday-Friday, July 10-21, 2023

Performances: July 21-22, 2023

Ages: 5-12 Cost: $800

COSTUME DESIGN, BUILDING, AND MANAGING

When: 9:30AM-12:00PM, Monday-Friday, July 10-28, 2023

Ages: 12-15 Cost: $1,150

PUFFS (FAMILY-FRIENDLY EDITION) - FULL PRODUCTION

Teen Camp Cast: 10:00AM-4:00PM, Monday-Friday, July 10-28

Performances: July 29-30, 2023

Ages: 12-16 Cost: $1,150

Mixed Cast: 6:00PM-9:00PM, Monday-Friday, July 10-27

Performances: July 28-30, 2023

Ages: 16-116 Cost: $1,150

SCENIC DESIGN, BUILDING, AND PAINTING

When: 12:30-4:00PM, Monday-Friday, July 10-28, 2023

Ages: 12-15 Cost: $1,150

TECH CREW MASTERCLASS CAMP

When: 12:30-4:00PM, Monday-Friday, July 17-28, 2023

plus July 22-23 and/or July 29-30

Ages: 12-15 Cost: $400

JR THEATER

When: 9:30AM-2:30PM, Monday-Friday, July 24-28, 2023

Ages: 4-8 Cost: $425

Taking place at the historic Hoover Theatre, 1635 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126. Registration opens March 10, 2023. To register, visit https://www.playfulpeople.org/registration. For more information, visit www.playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.