San Jose Stage Company to Present THE HUMANS

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) announced the cast and creative team for the second production of The Stage's 37th Season, Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS (2016 Tony Award®-winning "Best Play" and 2016 Finalist - 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Directed by Tony Kelly, THE HUMANS will run from November 20 - December 15, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

"Stephen Karam's sharp and beautiful play is part family drama and part psychological thriller," says director Tony Kelly. "The play's title tells you all you need to know about the author's empathy for these folks, brought to life by a powerhouse cast."

The cast of THE HUMANS includes Tim Kniffin* as "Erik," Marie Shell* as "Deirdre," Madeline Rouverol as "Brigid," Lyndsy Kail* as "Aimee," George Psarras* as "Richard" and Jessica Powell* as "Momo."

In addition to Mr. Kelly, the creative team includes Guilio Perrone (Scenic Designer), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Lana Palmer (Sound Design), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Painter) and Michael Truman Cavanaugh* (Production Stage Manager).

"Drawn in subtle but indelible strokes, Mr. Karam's play might almost qualify as deep-delving reportage, so clearly does it illuminate the current, tremor-ridden landscape of contemporary America." - The New York Times

WINNER! 2016 Tony Award® for Best Play

FINALIST! 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS is a searing examination of the new American consciousness. Driven by empathy and humor, this Tony Award-winning play creates a hyper-realistic view of life and the complexities of the "American Dream." Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. Unfolding over a single scene, THE HUMANS is a "delirious tragicomedy" (Chicago Sun-Times) by acclaimed young playwright Stephen Karam who "infuses the traditional kitchen-sink family drama with qualities of horror in his portentous and penetrating work of psychological unease" (Variety), creating an indelible American family portrait.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of United Scenic Artists.

THE HUMANS runs ninety minutes with no intermission.

San Jose Stage Company's 2019-2020 season will continue in 2010 with CHICAGO (February 5 - March 15, 2020), AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (April 8 - May 3, 2020) and one more show to be announced (June 3 - 28, 2020). Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

About San Jose Stage Company

Now in its 37th season, San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is devoted to new, cutting-edge work and re-envisioned American literature and world classics using innovative stagecraft, multi-media that propels the narrative, and accomplished, local actors in true repertory style. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

Attracting more than 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape. As a strong community partner, The Stage has been the creative home for more than 500 performance groups including San Jose Jazz and Notre Dame High School - working together to engage, provoke, and inspire current and future theatre participants and arts advocates.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company having received numerous accolades including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 165 productions, including 16 world premieres and 47 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal).



TICKETS: $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.





