AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY and More Announced for San Jose Stage Company 2021-2022 Season

San Jose Stage Company has announced the titles for its upcoming 39th Season: RESILIENCE.

The 2021-2022 Season will begin with Lauren Yee's THE GREAT LEAP (September 29 - October 24, 2021), followed by a World Premiere adaptation of Frank Capra's MEET JOHN DOE (November 17 - December 19, 2021).

The 39th Season continues with the World Premiere of L. Peter Callender's STRANGE COURTESIES (February 2 - 27, 2022) produced in collaboration with African-American Shakespeare Company, followed by Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (March 30 - April 24, 2022).

The Stage's 39th Season concludes with Sam Shepard's rarely produced musical, THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

"Our upcoming season celebrates the resilience of the human spirit," says Artistic Director, Randall King, "our innate strength to survive and withstand any storm to overcome with a renewed sense of passion and purpose. The return to live theatre is, in a sense, a rebirth. A resurgence propelling an artistic renaissance reshaping the new American theatre, fueled by a stronger commitment to racial equality and justice. There is no better way for our communities to come together than to share the experience of live theatre. Our 39th Season spotlights stories that give insight and perspective to our undaunted resilience, individually and collectively."

San Jose Stage Company's 2021-2022 Season 39: RESILIENCE

Politically Charged Face-Off

THE GREAT LEAP

By Lauren Yee

September 29 - October 24, 2021

Press Opening: October 2, 2021

Basketball, family, and Tiananmen Square intersect in this witty and fast-paced comedic drama.

When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in 1989, the drama goes deeper than the strain between countries. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal

moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, THE GREAT LEAP explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.

Frank Capra Classic

MEET JOHN DOE

World Premiere Adaptation by Kenneth Kelleher

November 17 - December 19, 2021

Press Opening: November 20, 2021

World Premiere stage adaptation of Frank Capra's inspiring 1941 film.

A reporter's fake news turns a tramp into a national hero and unknowingly makes him a pawn of big business. More relevant today, this story explores the societal / individual's distrust and manipulation of government and other institutions meant to protect the people. MEET JOHN DOE, based on Frank Capra's beloved film, is a story about media, politics and the American Dream.

Truth and Reconciliation

STRANGE COURTESIES

By L. Peter Callender

February 2 - 27, 2022

Press Opening: February 5, 2022

A fully staged realization of the 2021 Virtual World Premiere in collaboration with African-American Shakespeare Company.

Citizens of South Africa are confronting a painful past of the apartheid era through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. STRANGE COURTESIES explores the potential restorative power of truth telling, the significance of sympathetic witnesses, and the tasks of both perpetrators and bystanders in the TRC process. Can dignity be restored to victims and their families while offering a basis for individual healing, and promoting the reconciliation of a divided society?

Pulitzer Prize Winner

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

By Tracy Letts

March 30 - April 24, 2022

Press Opening: April 2, 2022

The Stage's long-awaited postponed production due to COVID-19.

This Pulitzer-prize winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward a near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative Pulitzer Prize-winning play unflinchingly-and uproariously-explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.

Epic Rock Musical

THE TOOTH OF CRIME

By Sam Shepard

June 1 - 26, 2022

Press Opening: June 4, 2022

A rarely produced Sam Shepard masterpiece.

A battle for psychic territory rages amid a post-apocalyptic world driven by rock music. In a future dominated by "The Game", Hoss, an aging rockstar living by his own code is pitted against his young rival Crow, a rising gypsy maverick driven by image and vying for the new status quo. Through celebrity, mortality, and good ole' rock 'n' roll, Sam Shepard unmasks the cyclical nature of fame and succession.

Subscriptions and single tickets to San Jose Stage Company's 2021-2022 Season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org. Subscription packages range from $125 - $260 with savings up to 30%.