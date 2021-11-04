San Jose Stage Announces Cast & Creatives For GREAT EXPECTATIONS

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's second production in its 39th Season, Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS adapted by Neil Bartlett. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, GREAT EXPECTATIONS will run from November 17 - December 12, 2021 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 20th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

Desire becomes destiny in Neil Bartlett's powerful adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. A young orphan named Pip takes us on a journey through the windswept marshes of England, to the cobweb-strewn lair of mad Miss Havisham, and into the ruthless streets of London. A story of survival filled with intrigue and unexpected twists that has captivated generations, the true nature of generosity and the price of revenge comes to life in this raw adaptation. Might we find it in our hearts to forgive the unforgivable?

"GREAT EXPECTATIONS explores social injustice as well as universal human emotions and experiences, all equally relatable in the 1860's as in today's world," says Artistic Director, Randall King, "to judge upon physical appearances rather than depth of heart or quality of character and conscience. This story challenges us to open our hearts and minds to become kinder, more compassionate, and better at discerning true moral values. There is no better time than now to reflect on the regrets of the past, to learn from the mistakes upon the paths we have chosen. Dickens' message seems to float on a cloud of timeless relevance: to embrace optimism and hope, to be kinder to ourselves and others."

Director Kenneth Kelleher comments "Dickens is a masterful storyteller and the thought of realizing this particular adaptation of GREAT EXPECTATIONS with six extremely versatile actors, each playing many roles, is a unique opportunity to re-tell Pip's tale using the leanest approach of reducing the story to its barest and intimate form."

The cast of GREAT EXPECTATIONS will feature Keith Pinto* as "Pip," Norman Gee* as "Joe/Wimmick/Drummel," Jennifer Le Blanc* as "Compeyson/Biddy/Estella," Julian Lopez-Morillas* as "Magwich/Pumblechook/Jaggers," Li-Leng Au as "Mrs. Joe/Miss Havisham," and Nick Rodrigues as "Watzel/Sergeant/Herbert Pocket."

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Jean Cardinale (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampeneau (Props Coordinator), and Sarah Ellen Boynt* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

San Jose Stage Company's 39th Season RESILIENCE will continue with a fully staged World Premiere of STRANGE COURTESIES (February 2 - 27, 2022; Press Opening: February 5, 2022), Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (March 30 - April 24, 2022; Press Opening: April 2, 2022), and the rarely produced THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022; Press Opening: June 4, 2022).

All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams for the remainder of season will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.