San Jose Playhouse Holds ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Sing-Along

The San Jose Playhouse is set to host The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sing-Along. The event is rated R as the film involves multiple sexual situations and strong language. There are monthly screenings of the cult classic, performed by Barely Legal Shadow Cast. The sing-along is set to take place on Saturday, February 5 at 11:30pm at 3Below Theaters & Lounge, 288 So. Second Street, San Jose, CA 95113. There is free validated parking in the City Parking Garage above the theater. Tickets are $17 and include a Rocky Horror "Survival Kit" with props you'll need for the event. To purchase tickets, click here or call 408.404.7711.

The interactive experiences begin with a pre-show led by our quirky and witty emcee who welcomes our enthusiastic audiences and introduces the interactive elements of each Sing-Along, Quote-Along or Special Event Experience. A Fun Pack is included as part of admission to enhance the participation experience. And, additional in-movie antics with even more giveaways and props are frequently part of the fun.

Rocky Horror is a fun, lively experience ... but there are some rules:

The San Jose Playhouse encourages participation, but please do NOT bring: rice, water, confetti, squirt bottles, or lighters. They are not allowed, NO EXCEPTIONS.

"Survival Kits", provided by the producers, are included as part of admission and contain bubbles, noise makers, toilet paper, toast, cards, and instruction sheets (explaining when to use each item). When you use the items included in your Survival Kit, make sure to throw them up and back. Do not throw anything at the cast or the screen.

Want a photo with a cast member? Ask - they're all friendly. But no photography is allowed during the film/performance. Costumes are strongly encouraged! Once you arrive at the venue, you'll no doubt see plenty of people in costume. Dressing up in a costume from the movie, or that ties in creatively, is always encouraged! We'll even bring you up to showcase your costume as part of the pre-show festivities...and sometimes we even have costume contests for terrific prizes.

