San José Chamber Orchestra to Present A TRIP TO THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE This Month

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will continue its 2024-2025 season with A TRIP TO THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE, featuring Astor Piazzolla's The Seasons and Pablo E. Furman's Paso del Fuego, on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7:00pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125.

The Performers:

San José Chamber Orchestra

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloist: Violinist Liana Bérubé

The Program:

Ástor Piazzolla, The Seasons. The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas, also known as the Estaciones Porteñas or The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, are a set of four tango compositions written by Ástor Piazzolla, arranged by Leonid Desyatnikov, which were originally conceived and treated as different compositions rather than one suite, although Piazzolla performed them together from time to time. The pieces were scored for his quintet of violin (viola), piano, electric guitar, double bass and bandoneón.

Pablo Furman, Paso del Fuego. A longtime music professor at San José State Universary, award-winning composer Pablo Furman's concerto in four movements for string quartet and chamber orchestra is titled “Paso del Fuego,” which means “Passage of Fire.” It was originally commissioned and premiered by the San José Chamber Orchestra in collaboration with the Cypress Quartet in 2010.

Tickets:

Online: https://sjco.org/

Phone: 408.295.4416

Box Office: sjcorch@gmail.com

Also available at the door

TICKET PRICES: $15 to $75

Adults: $65/$75

Seniors: $55/$65 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $15/$25

Photo credit: Photo courtesy of the artist and San José Chamber Orchestra.

Liana Bérubé

The artistry of violinist Liana Bérubé is inextricably intertwined with self-knowledge and self-compassion. Her openly expressive aesthetic, described as “searching mastery” (Charleston Gazette-Mail), has been heard in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. She is co-founder and violinist of the Delphi Trio. Concerto performances include appearances with Thirteen Strings Chamber Orchestra, Sinfonia Toronto, Bear Valley Music Festival Orchestra, the Oakland Symphony, the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra. She is currently concertmaster of the San José Chamber Orchestra.

About The San Jose Chamber Orchestra:

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works in 32 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.

Comments