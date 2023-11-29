San José Chamber Orchestra Presents New Year's Eve CELEBRATION, December 31

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) continues its 33rd concert season with CELEBRATION in San José on Sunday, December 31. Glorious works to mark the changing of the year.

The program features conductor Barbara Day Turner and soloists Jon Nakamatsu (piano), Jon and Alec Manasse (clarinets).

Music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Johann Strauss (ii), Vivian Fung, Michael Touchi and Henry Mollicone.

Reception following the concert.

The Program:

· Pizzicato Polka Johann Strauss

· Rondo from Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3

· Concert Piece Opus 113 for two clarinets and orchestra. Mendelssohn

· Down and Dirty by Vivian Fung* Jon Nakamatsu, piano, and Jon Manasse, clarinet

· Movie Themes, including Andrea's Theme from PREMONITION by Henry Mollicone*

· The Devil's Beauties by Francois Dompierre

· A new finale work by Michael Touchi*

*COMPOSERS WITH ASTERISKS HAVE LOCAL TIES

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works in 32 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.