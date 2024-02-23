San José Chamber Orchestra Presents MANDOLIN MADNESS March 17 With A World Premiere Concerto

San José Chamber Orchestra continues its 33rd concert season with MANDOLIN MADNESS in San José on Sunday, March 17.

Famed mandolinists Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg present the World Premiere of A Game of Cat and Mike, a new double Mandolin Concerto by Evan Price.

Conductor Barbara Day Turner and soloists Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg, mandolinists.

The Program:

· The World Premiere of A Game of Cat and Mike, a concerto for two mandolins and orchestra by Evan Price.

· Memoria, a wind quintet composed by Esa-Pekka Salonen, and music by the late Irish composer Joan Trimble.

THE ARTISTS:

SOLOISTS

Caterina Lichtenberg is one of the most important mandolinists of our time. She has recorded more than 10 CDs to date and has toured throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. She has performed as a featured soloist with distinguished symphonic, chamber and radio orchestras including the MDR Orchestra under Fabio Luisi, the Leipzig Gewandaus Orchestra under Riccardo Chailly, and the New Century Orchestra under Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg.

Mike Marshall has been at the forefront of the American string music scene for over 35 years. He has released over 30 CDs spanning a wide musical spectrum from Contemporary Bluegrass to Brazilian Choro, Swing, Classical and original New Music. Mike has toured and recorded with David Grisman, Stephan Grappelli, Joshua Bell, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Bela Fleck, Darol Anger and Mark O'Connor to name a few.

COMPOSER

An accomplished composer, Evan Price has contributed compositions and arrangements to the repertoires of HCSF, Turtle Island Quartet, Quartet San Francisco, San Francisco Girls' Chorus, San José Chamber Orchestra, Chanticleer, The Delphi Trio, and the Space Orchestra, for which he also serves as musical director. Evan is steadily gaining recognition as one of the world's most confident voices in extra-classical string playing. He is a ten-year veteran of the world-renowned, paradigm-shifting jazz ensemble, the Turtle Island Quartet when he has given over five-hundred performances in concert venues from Latvia to Australia. In 2017 he released his debut solo album, “Dialogues” on Azica Records. He lives in San Rafael, CA with his wife and daughter.

The San José Chamber Orchestra

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works in 32 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.