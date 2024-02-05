San José Chamber Orchestra Presents FANTASIA, February 11

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) continues its 33rd concert season with FANTASIA in San José on Sunday, February 11.

The program features the West Coast Premiere of conductor Alyssa Wang and soloists James Blanchard on flute and Matthieu Cognet on piano.

Said Music Director, Barbara Day Turner, "SJCO is looking forward to conductor Alyssa Wang making her SJCO debut with the program FANTASIA, featuring four unusual, yet complimentary musical works from two esteemed composers of the past and two composers of the present. The evening promises to be uniquely satisfying and entertaining."

Guest Conductor: Alyssa Wang (West Coast Premiere).

Soloists: James Blanchard, flute and Matthieu Cognet, piano

Music by Daniel Kidane, Germaine Tailleferre, Dobrinka Tabakova, and Benjamin Britten.

The Program:

Daniel Kidane: Be Still

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Flute, Piano and Strings featuring James Blanchard, flute and Matthieu Cognet, piano

Dobrinka Tabakova: Fantasy Homage a Schubert

Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo featuring Matthieu Cognet, piano.

Tickets: Click Here

Phone: 408.295.4416

Box Office: sjcorch@gmail.com

Also available at the door

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $15 to $75

Adults: $65/$75

Seniors: $55/$65 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $15/$25

ALYSSA WANG / Bay area connection: Guest conductor Alyssa Wang grew up as a student in San Francisco preparatory school and as violinist in the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra. She has studied violin since age 6 and all of her teachers were in the Bay Area. Also, an accomplished composer, Wang is making her West Coast conducting debut with SJCO on February 11, 2024.

A recipient of the 2023 Solti Foundation Career Assistance Award and the 2022 St. Botolph Emerging Artist Award, Wang has enjoyed exploring diverse creative paths across several areas, with a focus on audience inclusivity and engagement. She is the Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Conductor of the Boston Festival Orchestra, conducting full ballet productions throughout the year and serving as Music Director for the annual Next Generation project with Boston Ballet School.

As a violinist, Wang has soloed with ensembles across the country and is the newest member musician of the Boston Chamber Music Society. She has been featured in numerous contemporary recording projects, such as Carlos Simon's Grammy-nominated album, Requiem for the Enslaved (Decca), Nancy Galbraith's Violin Concerto with Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and David Post's Violin Sonata (Centaur). As a composer, she premiered her own violin concerto, Swept Away, with the Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, who commissioned the work, in February 2023, and looks forward to future composition projects.