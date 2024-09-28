San José Chamber Orchestra Opens 34th Season With World Premiere Percussion Concerto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will open its 34th concert season with ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER SHOW in San José on Sunday, October 20. The program features the World Premiere of Michael Gilbertson's “Duo Percussion Concerto” co-commissioned by SJCO and the Arx Duo with percussionists Garrett Arney and Mari Yoshinaga. Also on the program is the “Uncommon Virtuosity” of Danzón 6 “Puerto Calvario” by composer Arturo Marquez featuring soprano saxophone soloist Michael Hernandez.

The performance will be held at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125 (Willow Glen neighborhood.) Ample street parking available.

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

The Program:

Arturo Marquez: Danzón #6 “Puerto Calvario”

Soloist: Michael Hernandez, soprano saxophone

Michael Gilbertson: Duo Percussion Concerto with the Arx Duo.

A World Premiere.

TICKETS:

Online: sjco.org

Email: sjcorch@gmail.com

Phone: 408.295.4416

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $15 to $75

Adults: $65/$75

Seniors: $55/$65 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $15/$25

PLEASE NOTE: CONTACT US AT THE EMAIL ADDRESS OR PHONE NUMBER ABOVE TO PURCHASE TICKETS. OUR ONLINE BOX OFFICE IS TEMPORARILY OUT-OF-ORDER.

Thank you for your patience as we work to repair our online ticketing system.

Arx Duo:

Mari Yoshinaga and Garrett Arney make up arx duo, percussionists dedicated to the creation and presentation of new works for their instruments. The name “arx duo” comes from the artists' desire to forge new connections and artistic pathways or “arcs” within the genre, expanding the opportunities for their music to reach new audiences.

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 210 new works in 33 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.

