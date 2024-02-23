San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance Performs MASQUERADE DE SEMBLANCE in April

San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance will present Masquerade de Semblance in April. Masquerade de Semblance is a performance showcasing physical characterization through the art of wearing masks. The show is part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance Spring 2024 season.

Masquerade de Semblance will be presented in the Lab at San Francisco State University from April 25, 2024 – April 27, 2024.

Masquerade de Semblance - Everything becomes exposed when the mask is on. Do not miss out on the opportunity to be part of this rare and exciting theatre work under the direction of Professor Yuki Goto at San Francisco State University. Experience this cast's dedication to in-depth physical acting training with character masks.

All of the work done in the show is supported by the development of other acting skill sets such as movement-based training, and textual work with playwrights William Shakespeare, and Moliére. Come and enjoy these artists’ disciplined work as they explore the truth of the mask.