San Francisco State School Of Theatre and Dance Presents DEALING DREAMS By Jeffrey Lo

San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance will present Dealing Dreams, a play following Zoey and Trey, two ambitious kids fresh out of college coming face to face with the harsh realities of assimilating into adulthood. Though both graduated from academically acclaimed schools, they struggle to find work and support themselves financially. All hope seems lost until Trey comes up with an idea for a new social media website that if successful, can change their lives forever. They pursue their dreams of making it in Palo Alto, and while Zoey and Trey's lives change, it is not at all how they imagined.

As part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance's Fall 2022 season, Dealing Dreams will be presented Thursday, November 3, 6:00 pm, through Thursday, November 10, 6:00 pm in The Lab CA 104.

Dealing Dreams is the perfect show for young adults displaying what can happen with enough luck and ambition. Themes of love, loss, and change carry the show in this two-hour rollercoaster of a play. Cara Phipps directs.

COVID-19 safety protocols from University: Face coverings will be strongly recommended beginning Tuesday, September 6. San Francisco State University is not checking for proof of vaccination in order to attend on-campus events. We encourage our community to obtain vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19. This policy is subject to change. https://together.sfsu.edu/health-and-safety