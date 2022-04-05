San Francisco Pride Returns To In-Person Celebration This June

The Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride are pleased to announce the return to an in-person celebration for the 52nd annual San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade (Pride 52) taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 2022. With the theme of "Love Will Keep Us Together," this year's festivities will include a two-day Celebration and Rally scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Civic Center Plaza and the surrounding neighborhood.

The legendary Parade will take place Sunday, June 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Additional SF Pride events will take place throughout the month of June and the remainder of 2022. Information regarding parade registration, as well as sponsor, exhibitor, advertising, membership, and donor opportunities, may be found at sfpride.org.



"San Francisco Pride's return to an in-person celebration this June will be a historic moment in our fight for inclusion, acceptance, and equality for all LGBTQ+ people," says Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride Interim Executive Director. "Pride gives us the opportunity to come together in solidarity to celebrate the progress that has been made, but also allows us to respond with love, activism, and radical inclusion against discriminatory laws that are being enacted across the country at an alarming rate."



Featuring over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than 20 community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade remains the largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the nation. The 2022 Community stages will include Urban Global Village Stage, produced by Christiana Remmington; API LGBT Stage, produced by Nicki Calma and SF Community Health Center; Homo Hip-Hip, produced by Ronnie and Erika Jones; Latin Stage, produced by Jamie Awad; Sober Drag Show, produced by Castro Country Club; Soul of Pride, produced by Lisa Williams; Trans Stage, produced by Maniac Films; and Women's Stage, produced by Christie James and Jolene Linsangan.



"As we prepare to come together to celebrate San Francisco Pride this year, I'm looking forward to honoring the diversity and resiliency of our LGBTQ+ community," said Senator Alex Padilla. "Every person deserves to live and love as their authentic self every day of the year. Pride is an important opportunity to honor the progress we've made and recommit ourselves to the continued fight for equality."



San Francisco Pride remains committed to its mission of bringing connection and visibility to the LGBTQ+ communities. As a world leader in the global Pride movement and a part of the fabric of Pride events around the world, SF Pride works to educate, commemorate, and continue the struggle for true liberation, both through its events and by raising much-needed funds for nonprofits across the Bay Area. Financial support through membership and donations ensure that SF Pride will be able to thrive into the future. To donate, visit the website at sfpride.org/donate.



"Pride is a vibrant celebration of the history and victories of the LGBTQ+ community. The staff and board of San Francisco Pride have worked diligently to ensure we can return to a safe and inclusive in-person celebration this year," said Senator Scott Wiener. "Being together once again will also provide a space for our community to rally against the challenges we continue to face as we work toward equality for all."



"We are looking forward to celebrating with the entire city in June. We are welcoming thousands of LGBTQ+ family members from across our diverse communities to dance, sing and love each other like never before," said Carolyn Wysinger, President of San Francisco Pride's Board of Directors. "We have waited a long time and now it is finally here!"



A full lineup of events and activities for Pride 52, as well as 2022 Community Grand Marshals and Awardees, will be announced in the near future. A brand new SF Pride app will be available in May, The Official Guide to SF Pride, granting attendees access to stage lineups, an event map, vendor and artist information, and more. Visit sfpride.org/app to sign up and receive a notification when the app is live.



Safety and wellbeing remain a focus for #SFPride52, and to ensure the two-day celebration is safe and welcoming for all our communities, SF Pride will be operating in line with city and state guidelines.



Sponsors for Pride 52 include Alaska Airlines, Bank of the West, Nordstrom, US Bank, and Safeway. Media sponsors include ABC7 Bay Area and San Francisco Bay Times. Corporate partnerships allow SF Pride to build the event's extensive infrastructure, and help to bring funds to nonprofits that directly serve LGBTQ communities, via the Community Affiliates Program. Those interested in getting involved can find more information at sfpride.org/partners.