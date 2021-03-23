San Francisco Playhouse Announces Streaming Dates For I WAS RIGHT HERE

San Francisco Playhouse announced streaming dates for I Was Right Here, a new play written and performed by Julia Brothers. The play was filmed on stage at San Francisco Playhouse and will be presented as an on-demand video stream from March 27th through April 17th, 2021.

The debut work of first-time playwright Julia Brothers, I Was Right Here is an 80-minute ride on the rails of her life. From watching RFK's funeral train pass by as a child with her father, to riding a commuter train to visit her aging mother, each stop brings a collage of memories questioning what is real, imagined or forever forgotten. Fullness and loss appear and disappear along the way, leading her to ask what is left when memories fade or collide; when the heart sings out and the mind says no. How do we keep memories alive and how do we trust what they were to begin with? Filled with pathos and humor and directed by Padraic Lillis, Julia takes us on a journey of the heart: to discover what it is to love, lose and love again.

The production marks the second work in San Francisco Playhouse's five-year, 20-play Commission Program to receive a full production at the Playhouse. The first, Chelsea Marcantel's A White Girl's Guide to International Terrorism, was staged in the company's Sandbox Series in 2019, and a third, Shoot Me When... by Ruben Grijalva will be filmed on stage for release in May 2021. Playwrights still under commission include Theresa Rebeck, Aaron Loeb, and Octavio Solis, among many others. I Was Right Here was developed under the working title The RFK Project.

Access to the performance will be provided to subscribers and single ticket buyers as an on-demand video stream from March 27th through April 17th, 2021. Tickets ($15 - $100) and subscriptions ($200 - $300) are now available.

Learn more here.