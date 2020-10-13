San Francisco Playhouse Announces On-Stage Filming for ART

The announcement makes San Francisco Playhouse one of the first theatres in the United States to get approval for on-stage filming.

San Francisco Playhouse were given the green light to film their production of Art by Yasmina Reza on stage at San Francisco Playhouse. The announcement makes San Francisco Playhouse one of the first theatres in the United States to get approval for on-stage filming.

"We could not be happier to have passed all Actors Equity Association safety requirements and have permission to film live, in-person this week," said director Bill English "After weeks of rehearsing over video chat, it is a thrill to be returning to our stage to bring this next phase of live theatre to our patrons."

The in-person filming will be done next week on stage at the Playhouse following a deep clean, installation of PPE stations, and other safety regulations that include having all personnel tested for COVID-19 and isolating until in-person work is complete.

Art will be staged as a full-fledged production with professional costumes, set, lighting, sound, and properties design. The performance will be filmed straight through with three cameras and a switching system to capture the live performance. Filming is planned for 3 days, after which the video will be edited and provided to subscribers and single ticket buyers as an on-demand video stream from October 24th through November 7th, 2020. Tickets ($15 - $100) and subscriptions ($200 - $300) are now available.

The cast features Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari, Johnny Moreno, and Jomar Tagatac. All actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The company hopes that as COVID rates continue to decrease in San Francisco, more in-person theatrical work can be performed, eventually leading to partial live audiences when safety permits.

2020/21 SEASON, ACT I

OCTOBER 24 - DECEMBER 31, 2020

Art



By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Bill English

Starring Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari, Johnny Moreno, and Jomar Tagatac

On demand October 24 - November 7, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala October 24, 2020

In this time, when an upcoming election is showing how our nation has become divided into opposing camps, Art explores how we turn on each other. Still a hilarious comedy, it also addresses the complex layers of friendship. Are we who we think we are? Or are we who our friends think we are?

The Jewelry Box



Written and Performed by Brian Copeland

Developed with David Ford

On demand November 28 - December 25, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala November 28, 2020

In this hilariously heartwarming story, a prequel to Copeland's hit solo show Not a Genuine Black Man, a young Brian heads to the "mean streets" of Oakland to buy his mom a Christmas present. When he finds the perfect gift - a jewelry box in the White Front store - six-year-old Brian sets out to earn the required $11.97 by Christmas Eve. In the toughest of times, it is family that counts the most.

From Blues to Broadway: An Original Musical Revue (Working Title)



Music Direction by Dave Dobrusky

Directed by Bill English

Created in collaboration with Cate Hayman, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., and John Paul Gonzalez

Streaming December 12 - December 31, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala December 12, 2020

It's a who's who of San Francisco musical talent. Stars Cate Hayman (Cabaret), Katrina Lauren McGraw (Mary Poppins), Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. (She Loves Me), and John Paul Gonzalez (Cabaret) take us on a journey from the holiday blues to the glory of Broadway, lifting us up from our troubles to hope.

2020/21 SEASON, ACT II

JANUARY 1 - APRIL 30, 2021

2020/21 SEASON, ACT III

MAY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2021

FOR CALENDAR EDITORS:



THE PLAY:

Art by Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Bill English



Serge has purchased a very expensive modern work of art: a five-feet-by-four-feet painting of white diagonal lines on a white canvas, Marc cannot believe that a friend of his could possibly spend so much money on such a piece, and Yvan wants everyone to get along.



In this time, when an upcoming election is showing how our nation has become divided into opposing camps, Art explores how we turn on each other. Still a hilarious comedy, it also addresses the complex layers of friendship. Are we who we think we are? Or are we who our friends think we are?



THE CAST:

Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari as Yvan

Johnny Moreno as Serge

Jomar Tagatac as Marc



WHEN:

October 24 through November 7, 2020

Watch Party: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8:00 P.M.



WHERE:

Streaming video at sfplayhouse.org (tickets required)



TICKETS:

For tickets ($15 - $100) or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/art/ About San Francisco Playhouse



Founded by Bill English and Susi Damilano in 2003, San Francisco Playhouse has been described by the New York Times as "a company that stages some of the most consistently high-quality work around" and deemed "ever adventurous" by the Bay Area News Group. Located in the heart of the Union Square Theater District, San Francisco Playhouse is the city's premier Off-Broadway company, an intimate alternative to the larger more traditional Union Square theater fare. San Francisco Playhouse provides audiences the opportunity to experience professional theater with top-notch actors and world-class design in a setting where they are close to the action. The company has received multiple awards for overall productions, acting, and design, including the SF Weekly Best Theatre Award and the Bay Guardian's Best Off-Broadway Theatre Award, as well as three consecutive Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards for Best Entire Production in the Bay Area (2016-2018). KQED/NPR recently described the company: "San Francisco Playhouse is one of the few theaters in the Bay Area that has a mission that actually shows up on stage. Artistic director Bill English's commitment to empathy as a guiding philosophical and aesthetic force is admirable and by living that mission, fascinating things happen onstage." San Francisco Playhouse is committed to providing a creative home and inspiring environment where actors, directors, writers, designers, and theater lovers converge to create and experience dramatic works that celebrate the human spirit. Copyright © 2020 SF Playhouse, All rights reserved.

You are receiving this email because you are on our list of press contacts.



Our mailing address is:

SF Playhouse588 Sutter Street #318San Francisco, CA 94102

Add us to your address book



Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You