San Francisco Playhouse Announces Casting For SHOOT ME WHEN…

San Francisco Playhouse has announced casting and streaming dates for Shoot Me When..., a new play written by Ruben Grijalva and commissioned by San Francisco Playhouse.

The play will be filmed on stage at San Francisco Playhouse and will be presented as an on-demand video stream from May 1st through May 22nd, 2021. The cast features Blythe de Oliveira Foster, Dan Hiatt, Lorri Holt, and Melissa Ortiz. All actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Jackie has dementia. She also has a pact, carefully crafted with her two daughters, for how to depart on her own terms when the time comes. Well, the night has arrived, the girls have gathered, the plan is in motion-but Jackie forgot the pact. Shoot Me When... is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of love, responsibility, and finding joy in life's challenges.

The production marks the third work in San Francisco Playhouse's five-year, 20-play Commission Program to receive a full production at the Playhouse. The first, Chelsea Marcantel's A White Girl's Guide to International Terrorism, was staged in the company's Sandbox Series in 2019, and the second, I Was Right Here by Julia Brothers was filmed on stage and celebrated its premiere in March 2021. Playwrights still under commission include Theresa Rebeck, Aaron Loeb, and Octavio Solis, among many others.

Access to the performance will be provided to subscribers and single ticket buyers as an on-demand video stream from May 1st through May 22nd, 2021. Tickets ($15 - $100) and subscriptions ($200 - $300) are now available.

Ruben Grijalva is an award-winning San Francisco-based playwright and filmmaker. His short plays include Full Steam Ahead and the PianoFight ShortLived winning All The Worlds Are Stages. His full-length plays include Foresight, Anna Considers Mars, and the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award-winning Value Over Replacement. He lives in San Francisco's Sunset District with a Labrador named Retha, a human named Keli, and a tiny human named Genevieve, whose arrival served as the very hard deadline for the first draft of this play.

Susi Damilano is co-founder and producing director of the Playhouse. She is a five-time recipient of the Excellence in Theatre Award for Principal Actress in a Play from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle for the Playhouse productions of Abigail's Party, Harper Regan, Bug, Six Degrees of Separation, and Reckless. Susi has also performed leading roles here in Tiny Beautiful Things, Yoga Play, The Effect, The Roommate, Red Velvet, Tree, Bauer, Abigail's Party, Harper Regan, Coraline, Slasher, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Landscape of the Body, First Person Shooter, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Crucible, Kimberly Akimbo, Our Town, and The Smell of the Kill. Directing credits include Playhouse productions of Groundhog Day The Musical, Cabaret, Mary Poppins, Noises Off, She Loves Me, Stage Kiss, Company, Stupid Fucking Bird, Into the Woods, A Behanding in Spokane, Den of Thieves, and Wirehead (SFBATCC nomination), the West Coast premieres of Honey Brown Eyes (SFBATCC nomination), Dead Man's Cell Phone, Coronado, The Mystery Plays, and Roulette, and the world premieres of On Clover Road by Steven Dietz, From Red to Black by Rhett Rossi, and Seven Days by Daniel Heath in the Sandbox Series.