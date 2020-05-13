San Francisco Opera to Live Stream Performances This Saturday

This Saturday one of San Francisco Opera's archived performances will be live streamed, so mark calendars. Another will follow in several weeks. Both will be conducted by Award winning Italian opera specialist Maestro Riccardo Frizza.

Belllini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi, dating to the fall of 2012, will be aired this Saturday, May 15 and stars Joyce DiDonato, Nicole Cabell, Saimir Pirgu, and Eric Owens, amongst others.

Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia which served as Maestro Frizza's San Francisco Opera debut in 2011 will be seen and heard on Saturday, May 30; it stars: Renée Fleming, Elizabeth DeShong, Michael Fabiano and Brian Jagde.

TIMES: Saturdays at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (1 PM EDT and 7 PM CEST) on www.sfopera.com.





