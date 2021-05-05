San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony Return to Live, In-Person Performances

The San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony have returned to live, in-person performances, presenting drive-in shows as well as indoor concerts. The indoor concerts will be presented with with modifications including intermissionless shows and social distancing.

The Bay Area Reporter has revealed that guidelines put in place for indoor performances include proof of vaccination and/or a recent negative COVID-19 test result, mandatory face coverings, 6 feet of distancing and more.

A drive-in production of The Barber of Seville is currently running April 23, 24, 27, 30; May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, and 15 at 8pm.

Upcoming concerts indoors for the San Francisco Symphony include Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting a First Responders concert May 6-7, Jeremy Denk with the San Francisco Symphony May 13-14, James Gaffigan conducting the San Francisco Symphony May 20-21 and more.

For more information visit https://sfopera.com/ and https://www.sfsymphony.org/.