Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony Return to Live, In-Person Performances

A drive-in production of The Barber of Seville is currently running.

May. 5, 2021  
San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony Return to Live, In-Person Performances

The San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony have returned to live, in-person performances, presenting drive-in shows as well as indoor concerts. The indoor concerts will be presented with with modifications including intermissionless shows and social distancing.

The Bay Area Reporter has revealed that guidelines put in place for indoor performances include proof of vaccination and/or a recent negative COVID-19 test result, mandatory face coverings, 6 feet of distancing and more.

A drive-in production of The Barber of Seville is currently running April 23, 24, 27, 30; May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, and 15 at 8pm.

Upcoming concerts indoors for the San Francisco Symphony include Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting a First Responders concert May 6-7, Jeremy Denk with the San Francisco Symphony May 13-14, James Gaffigan conducting the San Francisco Symphony May 20-21 and more.

For more information visit https://sfopera.com/ and https://www.sfsymphony.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
Opera San José Celebrates Golden Age Of Radio With SING FOR YOUR SUPPER! Photo

Opera San José Celebrates Golden Age Of Radio With SING FOR YOUR SUPPER!

Berkeley Rep Welcomes New Board Member For 2021 Photo

Berkeley Rep Welcomes New Board Member For 2021

Doris Bumpus Stars in LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR AND GRILL at 42nd Street Moon Photo

Doris Bumpus Stars in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at 42nd Street Moon

A.C.T. To Present The World Premiere Of Christopher Chens Virtual Play COMMUNION Photo

A.C.T. To Present The World Premiere Of Christopher Chen's Virtual Play COMMUNION


More Hot Stories For You

  • Songbook Academy Names Top 40 National Finalists for Summer Intensive
  • Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Announces SPRING INSPIRATIONS Concert Series
  • American Pianists Association Announces Update for 2021 American Pianists Awards
  • FLAVOR FIGHT to be Presented At New Outside District Theatre Space