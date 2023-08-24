San Francisco Opera Reveals Mezzo-Soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk Will Sing Azucena in Verdi's IL TROVATORE

She replaces Anita Rachvelishvili.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 2 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Casting Announced For San Francisco Production of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL at Ra Photo 4 Casting Announced For San Francisco Production of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL at Ray Of Light Theatre

San Francisco Opera Reveals Mezzo-Soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk Will Sing Azucena in Verdi's IL TROVATORE

San Francisco Opera announced a cast change for Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore, which opens Tuesday, September 12 and is the first opera of the Company’s 101st season. Mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk will perform the role of Azucena in all performances, replacing Anita Rachvelishvili who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Semenchuk made her San Francisco Opera debut on the opening night of the 2015–16 Season as Federica in Verdi’s Luisa Miller, returning the following season as Amneris in a new production of the composer’s Aida. Her most recent appearance with the Company was as Santuzza in Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, which opened the 2018-19 Season as part of a double bill with Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The San Francisco Chronicle said of her Santuzza: “Semenchuk has been a vibrant presence in her two prior San Francisco appearances (Luisa Miller in 2015, Aida the following year), and to the vocal power and sheen of those performances she now added a vein of impeccably controlled wildness that contributed to the portrait of a woman on the verge of despair.”

Among today’s leading mezzo-sopranos, Semenchuk’s portrayals of Verdi heroines, including Lady Macbeth, Amneris, Ulrica in Un Ballo in Maschera and Azucena have won acclaim at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, the Arena di Verona, the Bavarian State Opera and, in this country, with San Francisco Opera, the Metropolitan Opera and LA Opera. Semenchuk joins San Francisco Opera’s international cast for Il Trovatore, headed by Angel Blue as Leonora, Arturo Chacón-Cruz as Manrico and George Petean as Count di Luna under the baton of San Francisco Opera’s Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim in the acclaimed production by Sir David McVicar.

The six performances of Il Trovatore are scheduled for September 12 (7:30 p.m.), 17 (2 p.m.), 20 (7:30 p.m.), 23 (7:30 p.m.), 29 (7:30 p.m.); October 1 (2 p.m.), 2023. The third performance, on September 20 at 7:30 p.m., will be available as a livestream.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
West Coast Premiere of NOLLYWOOD DREAMS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse Photo
West Coast Premiere of NOLLYWOOD DREAMS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as NOLLYWOOD DREAMS takes the stage at San Francisco Playhouse. Find out all the details about the show, including dates and ticket information, and secure your seats today. Don't miss out on this exciting event!

2
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase Center Photo
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase Center

What did our critic think of CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase Center?

3
Feature: BEFORE THE INK DRIES at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presented a Delightfully Cand Photo
Feature: BEFORE THE INK DRIES at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presented a Delightfully Candid Conversation with David Henry Hwang & Rajiv Joseph

BroadwayWorld reports on 'Before the Ink Dries,' a delightful evening with playwrights David Henry Hwang & Rajiv Joseph that kicked off TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 20th Anniversary New Works Festival.

4
San Francisco Opera Reveals Mezzo-Soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk Will Sing Azucena in Verdis Photo
San Francisco Opera Reveals Mezzo-Soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk Will Sing Azucena in Verdi's IL TROVATORE

San Francisco Opera announced a cast change for Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore, which opens Tuesday, September 12 and is the first opera of the Company’s 101st season. Mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk will perform the role of Azucena in all performances, replacing Anita Rachvelishvili who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
San Francisco Playhouse (11/16-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Before the Sword
New Conservatory Theatre Center (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Look! It's Michael & Mardie!
Feinstein's at the Nikko (9/07-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
The Pear Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Birds
Altarena Playhouse (8/11-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jim Haynes, Suki O'Kane, Demonsleeper, Gabriel Stern
Peacock Lounge (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Train Stories"
The Marsh (9/08-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening Without Kelly Mantle
Oasis (8/30-8/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You