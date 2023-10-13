San Francisco Opera Performs the Bay Area Premiere of Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels' OMAR

Performances run November 5–21.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante Photo 3 LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante
CITIZEN By Greg Sarris to Open at Z Below in October Photo 4 CITIZEN By Greg Sarris to Open at Z Below in October

San Francisco Opera presents the Bay Area premiere of Omar, the new Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. Co-commissioned by San Francisco Opera, this American story comes to the War Memorial Opera House in the production by director Kaneza Schaal and under the baton of conductor John Kennedy who led the world premiere performances at Spoleto Festival USA in 2022. The ensemble cast is headed by tenor Jamez McCorkle, acclaimed creator of the title role, in his Company debut as Omar. San Francisco Opera Chorus Director John Keene prepares the artists of the San Francisco Opera Chorus.

Omar is inspired by the true story of the 19th-century Islamic scholar Omar ibn Said, who was taken from his home in West Africa in 1807, forcibly brought to America through the Middle Passage and sold into slavery in South Carolina. Despite the brutality he faced, Omar maintained his faith and identity, eventually writing his autobiography in Arabic. This 200-year-old text comes vividly to life in this first-ever opera by MacArthur Fellowship recipient Rhiannon Giddens and composer Michael Ables. The expansive sound world in Omar, set to Giddens' libretto, synthesizes the West African kora, bluegrass, spirituals, folk music and jazz into a uniquely American musical language.

Rhiannon Giddens has made a singular, iconic career out of stretching her brand of folk music, with its miles-deep historical roots and contemporary sensibilities, into just about every field imaginable. A two-time GRAMMY Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singer, instrumentalist and composer, Giddens has centered her work around the mission of lifting up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been overlooked or erased, and advocating for a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins through art. She hosts the Aria Code podcast produced by NPR affiliate station WQXR, which is now in its fourth season, and released her third solo album, You're the One on Nonesuch Records last August. Giddens has appeared on the ABC hit drama Nashville and in Ken Burns' Country Music series on PBS. In addition to the San Francisco Opera premiere of her first opera, Omar, Giddens will perform around the Bay Area in November with the Silkroad Ensemble on their nationwide tour, American Railroad: A Transcontinental Journey.

Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer Michael Abels is best known for his genre-defying scores for the Jordan Peele films Get Out, Us and Nope. The score for Us won a World Soundtrack Award, the Jerry Goldsmith Award and was named "Score of the Decade" by The Wrap. Abels' creative output also includes concert works such as the choral song cycle At War with Ourselves for Kronos Quartet and Isolation Variation for violinist Hilary Hahn. He is co-founder of the Composers Diversity Collective, an advocacy group to increase the visibility of composers of color in film, gaming and streaming media.

Omar, hailed as “a sweeping achievement” by The New York Times, comes to the War Memorial Opera House in the staging by Kaneza Schaal. The production design by Christopher Myers emphasizes the power of the written word with costume fabrics, settings and projections displaying multiple African languages, Omar's Arabic and English script and the newspaper ads and historic records from the slavery industry in America. The creative team, all in their Company debuts, also includes choreographer Kiara Benn, set designer Amy Rubin, costume designers April M. Hickman and Micheline Russell-Brown, lighting designer Pablo Santiago and projection designer Joshua Higgason.

Tenor Jamez McCorkle makes his Company debut as Omar. McCorkle, whose repertoire spans the music of Monteverdi, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, created the role of Omar at the opera's world premiere at Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, South Carolina and has performed in each subsequent presentation of Omar in Chapel Hill, Boston and Los Angeles. Of McCorkle's portrayal, the Los Angeles Times observed: “a role he brings to life in all its spiritual magnificence … [he] has a tenor that vibrates with somber glory … The meditative sincerity of the performance left me with my head bowed."

Soprano Brittany Renee makes her house debut as Julie, a friend to Omar amid the trials of their lives under enslavement. Mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven performs the role of Omar's mother, Fatima, who bestows wisdom on her son through dream sequences. Raven, a former Merola Opera Program participant, made her San Francisco Opera debut as Charmian in the 2022 world premiere of John Adams’ Antony and Cleopatra and appeared with the Company in Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites and Verdi’s La Traviata. Baritone Daniel Okulitch portrays the dual roles of Johnson, an American southerner who acquires Omar at an auction, and Owen, the Christian master who tries to convert Omar.

The ensemble cast also features baritone Norman Garrett in the roles of Omar’s brother, Abdul, and Abe; mezzo-soprano Laura Krumm as Eliza; mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell as Katie Ellen and the Caller; tenor Barry Banks as the Auctioneer and Taylor; current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow tenor Edward Graves as Amadou; bass-baritone Calvin Griffin as Olufemi and baritone Kenneth Overton as Suleiman.

San Francisco Opera's commitment to expanding the operatic repertoire has produced, to date, 30 commissions/co-commissions by many leading composers including John Adams, Gabriela Lena Frank, Philip Glass, Jake Heggie, André Previn and Bright Sheng. Giddens and Abels' Omar is the second of three San Francisco Opera co-commissions to be presented during the Company's 101st season along with Mason Bates and Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs this fall and the American premiere in June 2024 of Innocence by the late Kaija Saariaho.

San Francisco Opera presents Omar in connection with the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music, the inaugural, statewide celebration of the collaborative and innovative musical spirit that thrives in California. The Festival features 100 California-based organizations, including symphony orchestras, chamber music groups, jazz ensembles and choirs, who are performing compelling new works statewide from November 3–19. For information about California Festival participants and presentations, visit cafestival.org.

Sung in English with English supertitles, the six performances of Omar are scheduled for November 5 (2 p.m.), 7 (7:30 p.m.), 11 (7:30 p.m.), 15 (7:30 p.m.) 17 (7:30 p.m.), 21 (7:30 p.m.), 2023.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
BroadwaySF To Open The Doors Of The Orphuem Theatre To The Public Photo
BroadwaySF To Open The Doors Of The Orphuem Theatre To The Public

BroadwaySF is opening the doors of the Orpheum Theatre to the public. Find out more about this exciting opportunity to explore the iconic theater.

2
Changes Made to Music at Kohl Mansions Israeli Chamber Project Concert Photo
Changes Made to Music at Kohl Mansion's Israeli Chamber Project Concert

Music at Kohl Mansion has announced changes to the programming for the Israeli Chamber Project’s (ICP) concert on Sunday, October 22 at 7 p.m., due to changes in the ensemble’s personnel who are unable to leave Israel at this time because of the current military conflict.

3
10th Annual Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers Launches FLACC 2023 Thi Photo
10th Annual Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers Launches FLACC 2023 This Month

The Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers has announced its 10th annual international dance festival, FLACC 2023: Cuatro Vientos (Four Winds) showcasing an international group of dance artists.

4
Guest Conductors Elim Chan And Ludovic Morlot Lead The San Francisco Symphony In Concerts Photo
Guest Conductors Elim Chan And Ludovic Morlot Lead The San Francisco Symphony In Concerts At Davies Symphony Hall

Elim Chan and Ludovic Morlot will be leading the SF Symphony in concerts at Davies Symphony Hall in October and November 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Comedy Open Mic in San Francisco / Bay Area Comedy Open Mic
San Jose Improv (4/13-12/13)
Bulrusher in San Francisco / Bay Area Bulrusher
Peet's Theatre at Berkeley Rep (10/27-12/03)
Young Frankenstein in San Francisco / Bay Area Young Frankenstein
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/05-10/29)
Don Reed's East 14th - 14th Birthday! in San Francisco / Bay Area Don Reed's East 14th - 14th Birthday!
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (10/07-10/29)
Toxic in San Francisco / Bay Area Toxic
City Lights Theater Company (9/14-10/15)
Dracula in San Francisco / Bay Area Dracula
Hammer Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
New Century Chamber Orchestra - Visitations in San Francisco / Bay Area New Century Chamber Orchestra - Visitations
Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture (11/03-11/04)
The Wiz in San Francisco / Bay Area The Wiz
Golden Gate Theatre (1/16-2/11)
Transcendence's Best Night Ever: Broadway Holiday in San Francisco / Bay Area Transcendence's Best Night Ever: Broadway Holiday
Transcendence Theatre Company (12/01-12/10)
Brian Copeland's Grandma & Me in San Francisco / Bay Area Brian Copeland's Grandma & Me
The Marsh Berkeley (9/09-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You