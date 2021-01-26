Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Offers New Interactive Talks In February And March

Each 75-minute Zoom discussion is part of Opera Aficionado, DEC's weekly, interactive lecture series.

Jan. 26, 2021  

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) will present For the Love of Opera, a series of conversations about experiences of love on the Lyric Stage, during February and a Women's History Month celebration throughout March.

Each 75-minute Zoom discussion is part of Opera Aficionado, DEC's weekly, interactive lecture series that offers music lovers around the world a front-row seat to scholarly talks, panels and conversations and an opportunity to dialogue with fellow opera enthusiasts, composers and special guests.

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/aficionado

FEBRUARY: FOR THE LOVE OF OPERA

  • Sunday, February 7, 1 pm: LGBTQ Love in 21st-Century Opera

Speaker: Albert Montañez

  • Sunday, February 14, 1 pm: Opera's Unlikeliest Valentines

Speaker: Cori Ellison

  • Sunday, February 21, 1 pm: Love Potion No. 9: When Magic Sends Love Askew

Speaker: Laura Prichard

  • Sunday, February 28, 1pm: From Opera to Hollywood

Speaker: David Conte

MARCH: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

  • Sunday, March 7, 1pm: Women in Opera Panel: Opera vs. The Bechdel Test

The Bechdel Test-originally applied to movies-has three simple requirements: the story needs have at least two [named] women; they must talk to each other ... about something other than a man. Opera Aficionado begins its Women in Opera series with Opera vs. The Bechdel Test. How will your favorite operas score? Join moderator Cori Ellison and a group of women opera professionals as they discuss opera's most beloved stories and the needed changes we still face in becoming more conscious storytellers.

  • Sunday, March 14, 1pm: The Origins of the Female Operatic Voice

Speaker: Alexandra Amati

  • Sunday, March 21, 1pm: We've Come a Long Way, Ladies!: A Celebration of the 19th Amendment Through Song

Interview with Audrey Johnson

  • Sunday, March 29, 1pm: Maestra to the Pit, Please: Women Conductors

Speaker: Laura Prichard

TICKETS: Each virtual lecture is $20 and holds a maximum capacity of 20 attendees. A limited number of discounted tickets are available upon request for individuals in need. Tickets are available until noon on the day of each event at sfopera.com/aficionado.


