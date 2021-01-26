San Francisco Opera Offers New Interactive Talks In February And March

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) will present For the Love of Opera, a series of conversations about experiences of love on the Lyric Stage, during February and a Women's History Month celebration throughout March.

Each 75-minute Zoom discussion is part of Opera Aficionado, DEC's weekly, interactive lecture series that offers music lovers around the world a front-row seat to scholarly talks, panels and conversations and an opportunity to dialogue with fellow opera enthusiasts, composers and special guests.

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/aficionado

FEBRUARY: FOR THE LOVE OF OPERA

Sunday, February 7, 1 pm: LGBTQ Love in 21st-Century Opera

Speaker: Albert Montañez

Sunday, February 14, 1 pm: Opera's Unlikeliest Valentines

Speaker: Cori Ellison

Sunday, February 21, 1 pm: Love Potion No. 9: When Magic Sends Love Askew

Speaker: Laura Prichard

Sunday, February 28, 1pm: From Opera to Hollywood

Speaker: David Conte

MARCH: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Sunday, March 7, 1pm: Women in Opera Panel: Opera vs. The Bechdel Test

The Bechdel Test-originally applied to movies-has three simple requirements: the story needs have at least two [named] women; they must talk to each other ... about something other than a man. Opera Aficionado begins its Women in Opera series with Opera vs. The Bechdel Test. How will your favorite operas score? Join moderator Cori Ellison and a group of women opera professionals as they discuss opera's most beloved stories and the needed changes we still face in becoming more conscious storytellers.

Sunday, March 14, 1pm: The Origins of the Female Operatic Voice

Speaker: Alexandra Amati

Sunday, March 21, 1pm: We've Come a Long Way, Ladies!: A Celebration of the 19th Amendment Through Song

Interview with Audrey Johnson

Sunday, March 29, 1pm: Maestra to the Pit, Please: Women Conductors

Speaker: Laura Prichard

TICKETS: Each virtual lecture is $20 and holds a maximum capacity of 20 attendees. A limited number of discounted tickets are available upon request for individuals in need. Tickets are available until noon on the day of each event at sfopera.com/aficionado.