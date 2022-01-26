San Francisco Opera Names Theresa Von Klug Chief Operating Officer

Matthew Shilvock, Tad and Dianne Taube General Director of San Francisco Opera, today announced the appointment of Theresa Von Klug as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 28, 2022. Von Klug joins the Company from Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where she has served as General Manager for the past seven years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Theresa to the leadership team at San Francisco Opera," said Shilvock. "As we turn the page to our second century, we are looking to a vital future for the Company, ensuring excellence on stage and a commitment to innovating the art form for future generations. Theresa brings the skills, vision and passion that will help propel San Francisco Opera into that very exciting future. She has incredible experience in the theatrical arts, a deep understanding of how to bring together the many constituents needed to create art onstage in a supportive environment and a devotion to creating impactful art for broad and diverse audiences. I am so excited for what will be possible with her leadership."

Von Klug joins the Opera's leadership team in this newly created role, reporting to Matthew Shilvock. She will be a strategic partner to the General Director, advancing strategic initiatives and working closely with Shilvock to operationalize the vision and goals of the Company. As San Francisco Opera moves into its 2022-23 Centennial Season and second century, Von Klug will play a critical role in framing and shaping future directions, developing new initiatives and connecting departments together to ensure seamless operations. She will directly oversee the administration of a number of departments including Music Operations (which includes the Orchestra, Chorus and Dance Corps), Patron Operations and the San Francisco Opera Archives.

"It is an honor to join San Francisco Opera as they celebrate and move into their second century of creating exceptional and inspiring art," said Von Klug. "I am excited to collaborate with Matthew and the team to continue to strengthen the organization's work culture, which supports the creation of art that is deeply rooted in San Francisco Opera's rich history and community. This is a brilliant company of staff, orchestra members, artists and crew members to be working alongside, building new initiatives for opera in the next century."

Theresa Von Klug joins San Francisco Opera from Berkeley Repertory Theatre where, as a member of the executive team, she has supervised day-to-day operations since 2015, directing a broad team of managers, overseeing operations, managing labor relations and leading cross-functional initiatives. Prior to Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Von Klug served as Interim General Manager of the Public Theater in New York City, General Manager and Line Producer for New York's Theatre for a New Audience and Production Manager for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. A highly experienced producer and theatrical administrator, Von Klug has a M.S. in Labor Relations and Human Resources Management from Baruch College in New York, and a B.F.A. in Theater from Arizona State University.