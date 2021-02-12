San Francisco Mime Troupe Announces 2021 Virtual Fundraiser

The San Francisco Mime Troupe 2021 virtual fundraiser The Red Star at the End of the Tunnel - Celebrating 25 Years of SFMT's beloved Youth Theater Project (YTP), will be an hour of music, comradeship, featuring Keynote Speaker Colman Domingo - along with SFMT tales from past & present Troupers, and a special live performance of the next installment of our critically-acclaimed radio/podcast series Tales of the Resistance!

This one day only virtual event is Saturday, March 13, 2021 -Noon-1:00pm PST ("Doors" open 11:45am PST). You can RSVP here for free but donations requested at the end of the event. The SFMT hopes attendees and fans will make a donation or consider becoming monthly donors or even pledge to donate yearly for the next 5 years. SFMT goal is to raise at least $50,000 on March 13, 2021.

The Red Star at the End of the Tunnel features Keynote speaker Colman Domingo - film, TV, Broadway actor/director/writer and SF Mime Troupe Veteran - Colman Domingo- a Tony; Olivier; Drama Desk; and Drama League Award-nominated actor, director, writer and producer.

Colman worked with the SFMT in 1998 as a teaching assistant and co-director on the show Cool Advice - performed by the Youth Theater Project. Colman Domingo's work has been produced by The Public Theater, Vineyard, La Jolla Playhouse, as well as nationally and internationally. Coleman's film work includes: If Beale Street Could Talk; Lincoln; The Butler; Selma; and most recently Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He stars on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead; Euphoria; and hosts his own digital series, Bottomless Brunch at Colman's which is now in its 2nd season on AMC.com. He is the recipient of a Lucille Lortel, Obie, Audelco and GLAAD Award for his work.

Colman Domingo's stage roots began in Northern CA having performed on Bay Area stages since 1994, including theatre companies: Theatre Rhinoceros; Berkeley Rep; Thick Description; Campo Santo; TheatreWorks; SF Shakespeare Festival; Shakespeare Santa Cruz; CA Shakespeare Theatre; San José Rep Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre. https://www.colmandomingo.com

This year the focus of the annual fundraising event will be on celebrating 25 years of the acclaimed Youth Theater Project (YTP) - where the SFMT brings students from under-served communities together, and give them the skills to create, direct, and perform their own stories, helping them be the next generation of activist/artists we will look toward in the future.

Directly following the fundraiser on Sat. March 13, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:30 pm PST, the SFMT will be commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Youth Theater Project with an online production highlighting new works by the YTP 2021 teen artists and a special retrospective video celebrating 25 years of SFMT's youth arts education. RSVP for our YTP event here: 2021 YTP Culminating Performance & 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Red Star at the End of the Tunnel event is an opportunity to learn more about the SFMT who for over 60 years has been speaking truth to power, and to learn more about this most unique of people's theatre that performs free political musical comedies, tragedies, and farces, and their plans to overthrow capitalism, injustice, and oppression - one musical comedy at a time.