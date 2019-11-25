San Francisco International Arts Festival Announces 2020 Program At HOLIDAY PARTY

San Francisco International Arts Festival is pleased to announce it will publicly unveil the performance program for the 2020 Festival at its annual Holiday Dinner & Party on Saturday December 7 (details below).

As always the Festival will include a host of artist productions including world and U.S. premieres, North American debuts and cutting edge performances speaking to the 2020 theme: IN DIASPORA: I.D. for the New Majority.

I.D. asks artists to contemplate the changing demographics of the USA and/or apply the ideas of social justice and change to reflect on the conditions of minority, migrant, disenfranchised and/or displaced peoples in other countries.

The all-star 2020 lineup, which will be shared with the public on December 7, is clandestinely revealed herein to the hallowed members of the Fourth Estate and will include:

International Artists: Cinematic Theatre (Hong Kong), Daniel Mirablanca (Norway), Janusz Prusinowski Kompania (Poland), Les Impuxibles (Spain), Mele Broomes (Scotland), Pop-Up Theatre (Russia), Sinnoi (South Korea), Ramiro Boero Trio (Argentina), Seinendan Theater Company (Japan) and Virpi Pahkinen Dance Company (Sweden).

Bay Area Artists: Adrian Arias, Anita Felicelli, Bay Area Theatre Sports, Bons Tempos Theatre Company, Brian Copeland, Chitresh Das Institute, Chris Carlsson, Dandelion Dance Theater, Eth-Noh-Tec, Heesoo Kwon, INI TAT, inkBoat., Jenna Veatch, Juliana Delgado Lopera, Karl Evangelista Quartet, Kiandanda Dance Theater, Laleh Khadivi, Luminance, May-lee Chai, Melody of China, Miranda Shepherd, Nancy Au, Nejad, Notoriety Variety, Pulp, Purnamasari, Rhea Speights, Safehouse for the Arts, Samudra Dance Creations, Speakeasy Storyteller Series, STEAMROLLER Dance Company, Stephanie Hewett, Surplus 1980 with Christine Bonansea Dance Company, Tien Hsieh and Us in the U.S.

Holiday Party: This year's Festival Holiday Dinner & Party will also serve as an end-of-year fundraising event for the organization. A splendid evening will include sneak preview performances by some of the leading artists in the 2019 Festival (see below for more details), a three course dinner courtesy of Sorrento Catering (with complementary wine accompaniment), silent auctions, prize raffles and the Festival's Holiday Music Bazaar-with unique gift ideas and stocking fillers for hard-to-please family members and significant others.





