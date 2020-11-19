San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Rings In The Holiday With (AT) HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced today that Home For the Holidays, SFGMC's holiday tradition usually held at San Francisco's iconic Castro Theatre, will be presented as the all-virtual holiday extravaganza, (At) Home For the Holidays.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the annual concert, this year's show will feature joyous music-including upbeat, show-stopping numbers, updated, modern takes on old favorites, and the world premiere of "Merry Everything"-as well as heartwarming videos, and a few surprises! Special guests include Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, comedian and "RuPaul's Drag Race" champion Bianca Del Rio, India's first openly gay royal figure Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, San Francisco Philharmonic, and more.

(At) Home For the Holidays will take place on Thursday, December 24 at 5 p.m. PST. Tickets range in price from $25 (single ticket) to $60 (group viewing) and are on-sale now at www.sfgmc.org. A limited number of VIP packages are also available for $150 and include a selection of holiday treats and libations (available for San Francisco Bay Area residents only).



"This annual holiday tradition began in 1990. The chorus gathered at the Castro Theater on Christmas Eve to bring a bit of bring home and family to those who had none due to the ravages of the AIDS pandemic," says Seelig. "Since we won't be at home at the Castro, we'll be peeking into the homes of chorus members-masked and distanced-to see how they celebrate. We are also thrilled to visit Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, one of India's most outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activists, in his home in India as he brings holiday greetings. We are excited to be in your home for the holidays."



Adds Verdugo: "Music is an inextricable part of our lives-especially during the holiday season-and this year we need it more than ever. As we continue to distance and are unable to be with family and friends this holiday season, we wanted to do our part to bring us together in shared musical experience infused with cheer and love. And for the first time ever, we'll be able to share our holiday tradition across the country and even the globe."



Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.



Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as the first-ever National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, a community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You