San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents ANGELS

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced Angels-a virtual musical event in remembrance of those loved and lost to AIDS-streaming on Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. PST on SFGMC TV, the free online platform showcasing exciting performances, dynamic interviews, singer spotlights, and more. To RSVP, visit www.sfgmc.org/angels.

Angels will commemorate the 30th anniversary of "When We No Longer Touch," the world's first requiem dedicated to those lost to AIDS, with a rebroadcast from SFGMC's momentous 40th anniversary concert that took place on October 26, 2018 at San Francisco's St. Ignatius Church. This moving work was commissioned by SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and the Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas, Texas. A documentary of the work was created by PBS and awarded the Emmy Award for 'Best Documentary' in 1994.

The event will also include the premiere of a video celebrating the creation of SFGMC's Artist Portal at the National AIDS Memorial Grove located in Golden Gate Park. Positioned at the west entrance of the Grove, the stunning installation centers around an eight-foot-tall Emperor Chime. This unique aural feature provides the extended SFGMC family from around the world with a place to reflect and remember. The memorial includes the names of regional, national, and international arts organizations from all disciplines who have also lost members.

"Those of us now living through the second pandemic of our lives know on an even deeper level that we are surrounded by angels," said Seelig. "The losses are unimaginable. There is no doubt they continue to give us strength to carry on in their memory. This extraordinary work has proved itself to be timeless. Having been performed all over the world, it still brings a very personal message to each listener. All of us have experienced all of this in our lives. Yet, we can stand and sing or say as the music soars to its triumphant end, 'Through all the tears, pain and sadness, comes the one thought that can make me smile again: I have loved.'"

"As we approach the one year anniversary of COVID-19, it is important to reflect on the loss our community has endured, both now and during the AIDS pandemic," adds Verdugo. "Angels is sure to be a cathartic experience that sends a message of healing and hope."

Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as the first-ever National Queer Arts Center, a community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.