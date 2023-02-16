San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents 17th Annual CRESCENDO Benefit, Saturday, April 22

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg announced Crescendo, SFGMC's annual benefit honoring champions who support the LGBTQ+ community and advance LGBTQ+ equality through their commitment to change, their leadership, and their actions. Now in its 17th year, Crescendo will take place on Saturday, April 22 at San Francisco's Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco (757 Market St.).



Hailed as one of the most anticipated social events of the season, Crescendo kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will enjoy welcome bites, celebratory libations, and mingling. At 7 p.m., guests will gather in the beautiful Four Seasons dining room to be treated to a multicourse gourmet seated dinner. The celebratory evening includes performances from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, awards, and a live auction where guests will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, packages, and items. The evening will conclude with a champagne and dessert reception where guests will toast to an unforgettable night.



Two prestigious awards will be presented that evening-San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be honored with the Ally Award; and Tribal Leader Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria will be honored with the Visionary Award. The recipient of SFGMC's annual Vanguard Award will be announced at a later date.



"We have an unforgettable evening in store for our donors and sponsors," said SFGMC CEO Chris Verdugo. "Hearing our singing members in such an intimate setting is always an unparalleled experience. We look forward to celebrating the power of music and honoring Mayor London Breed and Tribal Leader Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. They both have made significant contributions that align with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus' mission to build community, inspire activism, and foster compassion at home and around the world."



Marking his first Crescendo as the new Artistic Director, Jacob Stensberg added, "Last year, Crescendo was the most successful fundraiser ever for SFGMC. I'm excited to be a part of aiming to increase the impact of the event this year. In addition to the live performances of our singing members, this is our chance to lift the voices of all those who donate and ensure we continue to sustain SFGMC's performances and impactful educational and community programs throughout the year."



Single tickets for Crescendo are available for $450 and includes admission to the cocktail reception, seated dinner, and dessert reception. Sponsorships begin at $4,500 and includes admission for up to 10 guests. To purchase single tickets, visit sfgmc.org/crescendo. To become a sponsor, contact development@sfgmc.org.



Crescendo is co-chaired by Sally Kay and Vinney Le. Sponsors include Platinum Sponsors: Chansell Capital Properties, Inc., and Graton Resort & Casino; Gold Sponsors: Steve Gallagher and Chris Thorne, Joe Summerill and Wes Bizzell; Wine Partner: Rodney Strong Vineyards; Hotel Partner: Intercontinental Hotel



Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then, SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.



Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as The Chan National Queer Arts Center, the first-ever community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.