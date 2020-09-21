San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Announces Season 43

The all-virtual season will include weekly offerings on SFGMC TV as well as four seasonal showcases.

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced the lineup for Season 43, an all-virtual season that will include weekly offerings on SFGMC TV, the recently-launched online platform, as well as four seasonal showcases-featuring world premieres, fan favorites, special guests, and more-patrons can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own home. While access is free, a suggested donation ($25-$50) is encouraged for each showcase. To RSVP, visit www.sfgmc.org. Conductor's Society memberships (starting at donations of $120 or more) are also available at sfgmc.org/conductors-society. Member benefits include exclusive virtual events and sponsorship opportunities.



"With so much uncertainty as to when we can gather safely again, we have decided the best solution for the immediate future is to present an all-virtual season," says Verdugo. "We are grateful for patrons around the nation who continue to show their support for SFGMC during these difficult times, and look forward to sharing these three special concerts."



"The pandemic has challenged us to apply our creativity to completely different media platforms," added Seelig. "We have all learned new ways to communicate with each other. Season 43 capitalizes on all those wonderful new avenues. Formerly, our music was delivered from the stage to the audience. Now, it's from our homes to yours. We look forward to seeing you there."



The season kicks off with Fall Showcase (Saturday, October 17, 2020), an exciting autumnal concert celebrating SFGMC's 42nd birthday. Featuring a mix of past performances, vignettes, and ensemble pieces, guests will also experience the world premiere of "What Will We Hear?," written by composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa ("I Am Harvey Milk") and performed by Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth. This piece was conceived by Lippa following a conversation at a virtual SFGMC donor event held this past April in which community members were expressing their concerns over the uncertainty of future performances. In addition, Chasten Buttigieg will be recognized with SFGMC's "Inspiration Award" for his work in arts education and bringing the struggles of LGBTQ+ youth to the forefront.



Next, SFGMC rings in the holiday season with [At] Home for the Holidays (Saturday, December 19, 2020), featuring fan favorites that have made this concert one of San Francisco Bay Area's annual signature treats! At this all-virtual concert, guests can expect plenty of upbeat, show-stopping numbers, stunningly beautiful choral pieces, and updated, modern takes on old favorites-all done with SFGMC's trademark humor and flair. Haul out the holly and don your gay apparel for this not-to-be-missed holiday extravaganza!



SFGMC kicks off the new year with Love Cabaret (Saturday, February 13, 2021), a special Valentine's concert featuring a colorful songbook that celebrates all things love performed by some of your favorite SFGMC soloists and ensembles.



Closing out the season, SFGMC will present Pride Showcase (Sunday, June 20, 2021), a special celebration in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Filled with gaiety of every sort, this concert will feature the usual flags, boas, drag, and rainbows, but will include so much more as SFGMC commemorates a season unlike any other. Get ready for Pride as only SFGMC can create it!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You