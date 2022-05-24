﻿San Francisco Conservatory Of Music and Opus 3 Artists Announce Apprenticeship Program for Exceptional Early-Career Musicians

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) and Opus 3 Artists are proud to introduce the Artist Apprentice Program, a mentorship initiative that pairs seasoned managers with an outstanding early-career musician and a network of support carefully crafted for the individual.

The program will launch with a partnership between violinist Amaryn Olmeda, SFCM Isaac Stern Chair of Violin Ian Swensen and Opus 3 Artists' Managing Director Robert Berretta, Senior Vice President and Artist Development Manager Patricia Winter and Associate Manager Constance Chiu.

Olmeda will also join the Opus 3 Artists roster and will be its youngest member.

"When SFCM formed an alliance with Opus 3 Artists, we envisioned new opportunities for identifying and stewarding early-career artists from one phase of success to the next. The Artist Apprentice Program is a fantastic example of activating that mission, and we can't think of a more extraordinary musician with whom to introduce this unique model," said SFCM President David Stull. SFCM acquired Opus 3 Artists in October 2020.

In 2021, at age 12, Olmeda was awarded first prize and audience choice award at the 24th Annual Sphinx Competition. She was a fellow with National Public Radio's classical music podcast, "From the Top," and was featured as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Richmond Symphony, San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and others. This year, Olmeda performed with the Seattle Symphony and Buffalo Philharmonic. She is a pre-college student and Joseph Chan Scholarship recipient at SFCM, studying violin with Swensen.

"I am incredibly thrilled and honored to join the family of Opus 3 Artists," said Olmeda. "Opus 3 has a long history of representing the finest solo performers and ensembles around the world, and now I have the privilege to be a part of their legacy. I am ecstatic about this opportunity, and I am looking forward to being on the stage again, this time as an Opus 3 Artist!"

As part of the program, Opus 3 will work with Olmeda, her family and her teacher on activities such as tour planning, schedule management, contract negotiation, record production and other skills that professional artists typically rely on their managers to provide. The program will focus on ensuring there is sufficient consideration for its apprentices to juggle schoolwork, training, performing, personal growth and time with caregivers and friends so that young artists can build full, healthy lifestyles while pursuing careers as concert artists.

Candidates for the highly selective Artists Apprentice Program are identified and engaged directly by SFCM and Opus 3 Artists. A bespoke program will be crafted to meet each future participant's needs, some of which will entail mentorship for early-career artists who are not yet seeking or eligible for professional representation.

"In Amaryn, we see a unique combination of superb training, keen musical instinct and charisma beyond her years," said Berretta. "We are proud to welcome her to the Artist Apprentice Program, which continues Opus 3 Artists' decades-long legacy of finding, nurturing and developing extraordinary young musical talent while delivering our common goal with SFCM to advance the future of music and offer successful platforms for artists at the start of their careers."