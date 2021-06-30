San Francisco Ballet Returns to the Stage with STARRY NIGHTS

San Francisco Ballet, one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the U.S. and the country's first arts organization to cease performance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returns to live performance on August 13 and 14 with Starry Nights: SF Ballet's Return to the Stage at Frost Amphitheater, in partnership with Stanford Live.

After seventeen months of digital programming, the Company turns to the peninsula, making its debut at Frost Amphitheater and presenting for the first time at Stanford University in over half a century.

"We are thrilled to perform at Frost Amphitheater after many months of on-screen dance," says SF Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson. "Starry Nights is a celebration of our dancers' resilience and a symbol of gratitude to the community that has ushered us through this remarkable time. It is time for us to be back on stage, under the stars, doing what we do best."

Starry Nights: SF Ballet's Return to the Stage includes George Balanchine's Serenade and Tarantella, as well as Danielle Rowe's For Pixie and Helgi Tomasson's The Fifth Season, with music performed by members of San Francisco Ballet Orchestra under the direction of Martin West. An additional pas de deux, as well as casting, will be announced at a later date.