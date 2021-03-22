San Francisco Ballet Announces Company Roster for 2022 Season

San Francisco Ballet has announced two promotions and the appointment of four apprentices for the 2022 Season. Effective July 1, SF Ballet corps de ballet member Jasmine Jimison is promoted to Soloist and apprentice Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet. Both dancers received training at SF Ballet School; nearly 70 percent of SF Ballet's current dancers are SF Ballet School alumni.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Jasmine Jimison to Soloist and Olivia Brothers to the corps de ballet. Jasmine is an immensely talented and dedicated young dancer who excels in her roles on stage and, this year, on the screen in Myles Thatcher's COLORFORMS," says Helgi Tomasson. "Olivia is a fresh talent who proved this year she is ready to join the corps de ballet. What I am most grateful for in this difficult year is that we've kept our entire company of dancers working, and that I was able to offer four apprentice positions to students from San Francisco Ballet School's Trainee Program. The pandemic has been so difficult for dancers everywhere, but especially those dancers just beginning their careers after years of hard work. I am proud of these dancers and look forward to working with them in the 2022 Season."

Jasmine Jimison joined SF Ballet as an apprentice in 2018 and became a member of the corps de ballet in 2019. As a corps de ballet member, Jimison performed a principal role in Liam Scarlett's Hummingbird during the Company's tour to Sadler's Wells in 2019. As an apprentice, she performed the Bluebird pas de deux, partnered by Principal Dancer Esteban Hernandez, and the Fairy of Playfulness in Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty, and Cupid in Tomasson and Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote. A native of Palo Alto, Jimison joined SF Ballet School as a Level 5 student in 2014. She advanced to Trainee in 2017, and performed the principal pas de deux in Balanchine's Stars and Stripes during the School's 2018 Student Showcase. Pointe magazine named Jimison one of 2019's Stars of the Corps.

Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet after joining the Company as an apprentice for the 2021 Season. As an SF Ballet School Trainee, Brothers performed as one of the Butterflies in the Student Matinee performance of Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2020, and in Don Quixote (Dryad) and The Sleeping Beauty (Nymph) in 2019. She has also performed Snow and Flowers in Tomasson's Nutcracker. A native of Palos Verdes Estates, California, Brothers won first place at Youth America Grand Prix San Francisco in 2017 as a member of the Marat Daukayev School, after which she joined SF Ballet School as a Level 7 student, moving to Level 8 in 2018, and joining the Trainee Program in 2019.

New Apprentices

Four SF Ballet School Trainees have been named apprentices for the 2022 Season: Teague Applegate, Juliana Bellissimo, Nicole Moyer, and Jamie Adele Stephens. As apprentices, dancers will take Company class and perform corps de ballet roles in SF Ballet productions.

Promotions/Level

Jasmine Jimison/Soloist

Olivia Brothers/Corps de Ballet

New Apprentices/Training

Teague Applegate/San Francisco Ballet School

Juliana Bellissimo/San Francisco Ballet School

Nicole Moyer/San Francisco Ballet School

Jamie Adele Stephens/San Francisco Ballet School

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET 2022 REPERTORY SEASON ARTISTS OF THE COMPANY

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & PRINCIPAL CHOREOGRAPHER

Helgi Tomasson



PRINCIPAL DANCERS

Dores André

Ulrik Birkkjaer

Max Cauthorn

Frances Chung

Sasha De Sola

Nikisha Fogo

Benjamin Freemantle

Mathilde Froustey

Angelo Greco

Tiit Helimets

Esteban Hernandez

Luke Ingham

Julian MacKay

Misa Kuranaga

Wona Park

Aaron Robison

Jennifer Stahl

Yuan Yuan Tan

Sarah Van Patten

Joseph Walsh

Wei Wang

WanTing Zhao

PRINCIPAL CHARACTER DANCERS

Ricardo Bustamante

Val Caniparoli

Anita Paciotti

SOLOISTS

Cavan Conley

Diego Cruz

Daniel Deivison-Oliveira

Isabella Devivo

Lucas Erni

Ellen Rose Hummel

Jasmine Jimison

Madison Keesler

Steven Morse

Sasha Mukhamedov

Elizabeth Powell

Julia Rowe

Henry Sidford

Myles Thatcher

Lonnie Weeks

Hansuke Yamamoto

CORPS DE BALLET

Kamryn Baldwin

Sean Bennett

Ludmila Bizalion

Samantha Bristow

Olivia Brothers

Thamires Chuvas

Rubén Cítores

Estéban Cuadrado

Megan Amanda Ehrlich

Luca Ferrò

Max Föllmer

Gabriela Gonzalez

Lleyton Ho

Anatalia Hordov

Blake Johnston

SunMin Lee

Elizabeth Mateer

Norika Matsuyama

Carmela Mayo

Swane Messaoudi

Davide Occhipinti

Lauren Parrott

Joshua Jack Price

Leili Rackow

Nathaniel Remez

Alexander Reneff-Olson

Jacob Seltzer

Natasha Sheehan

John-Paul Simoens

Tyla Steinbach

Bianca Teixeira

Mingxuan Wang

Joseph Warton

Maggie Weirich

Adrian Zeisel

APPRENTICES

Alexis Aiudi

Teague Applegate

Juliana Bellissimo

Andris Kundzins

Nicole Moyer

Pemberley Ann Olson

Jamie Adele Stephens

Alexis Valdes

BALLET MASTERS & ASSISTANTS TO THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Ricardo Bustamante

Felipe Diaz

BALLET MASTERS

Tina LeBlanc

Anita Paciotti

Katita Waldo

COMPANY TEACHERS

Helgi Tomasson

Patrick Armand

Ricardo Bustamante

Felipe Diaz

Tina LeBlanc

CHOREOGRAPHER IN RESIDENCE

Yuri Possokhov

MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

Martin West