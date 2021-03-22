San Francisco Ballet Announces Company Roster for 2022 Season
Teague Applegate, Juliana Bellissimo, Nicole Moyer, and Jamie Adele Stephens have been named apprentices.
San Francisco Ballet has announced two promotions and the appointment of four apprentices for the 2022 Season. Effective July 1, SF Ballet corps de ballet member Jasmine Jimison is promoted to Soloist and apprentice Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet. Both dancers received training at SF Ballet School; nearly 70 percent of SF Ballet's current dancers are SF Ballet School alumni.
"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Jasmine Jimison to Soloist and Olivia Brothers to the corps de ballet. Jasmine is an immensely talented and dedicated young dancer who excels in her roles on stage and, this year, on the screen in Myles Thatcher's COLORFORMS," says Helgi Tomasson. "Olivia is a fresh talent who proved this year she is ready to join the corps de ballet. What I am most grateful for in this difficult year is that we've kept our entire company of dancers working, and that I was able to offer four apprentice positions to students from San Francisco Ballet School's Trainee Program. The pandemic has been so difficult for dancers everywhere, but especially those dancers just beginning their careers after years of hard work. I am proud of these dancers and look forward to working with them in the 2022 Season."
Jasmine Jimison joined SF Ballet as an apprentice in 2018 and became a member of the corps de ballet in 2019. As a corps de ballet member, Jimison performed a principal role in Liam Scarlett's Hummingbird during the Company's tour to Sadler's Wells in 2019. As an apprentice, she performed the Bluebird pas de deux, partnered by Principal Dancer Esteban Hernandez, and the Fairy of Playfulness in Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty, and Cupid in Tomasson and Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote. A native of Palo Alto, Jimison joined SF Ballet School as a Level 5 student in 2014. She advanced to Trainee in 2017, and performed the principal pas de deux in Balanchine's Stars and Stripes during the School's 2018 Student Showcase. Pointe magazine named Jimison one of 2019's Stars of the Corps.
Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet after joining the Company as an apprentice for the 2021 Season. As an SF Ballet School Trainee, Brothers performed as one of the Butterflies in the Student Matinee performance of Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2020, and in Don Quixote (Dryad) and The Sleeping Beauty (Nymph) in 2019. She has also performed Snow and Flowers in Tomasson's Nutcracker. A native of Palos Verdes Estates, California, Brothers won first place at Youth America Grand Prix San Francisco in 2017 as a member of the Marat Daukayev School, after which she joined SF Ballet School as a Level 7 student, moving to Level 8 in 2018, and joining the Trainee Program in 2019.
New Apprentices
Four SF Ballet School Trainees have been named apprentices for the 2022 Season: Teague Applegate, Juliana Bellissimo, Nicole Moyer, and Jamie Adele Stephens. As apprentices, dancers will take Company class and perform corps de ballet roles in SF Ballet productions.
Promotions/Level
Jasmine Jimison/Soloist
Olivia Brothers/Corps de Ballet
New Apprentices/Training
Teague Applegate/San Francisco Ballet School
Juliana Bellissimo/San Francisco Ballet School
Nicole Moyer/San Francisco Ballet School
Jamie Adele Stephens/San Francisco Ballet School
SAN FRANCISCO BALLET 2022 REPERTORY SEASON ARTISTS OF THE COMPANY
ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & PRINCIPAL CHOREOGRAPHER
Helgi Tomasson
PRINCIPAL DANCERS
Dores André
Ulrik Birkkjaer
Max Cauthorn
Frances Chung
Sasha De Sola
Nikisha Fogo
Benjamin Freemantle
Mathilde Froustey
Angelo Greco
Tiit Helimets
Esteban Hernandez
Luke Ingham
Julian MacKay
Misa Kuranaga
Wona Park
Aaron Robison
Jennifer Stahl
Yuan Yuan Tan
Sarah Van Patten
Joseph Walsh
Wei Wang
WanTing Zhao
PRINCIPAL CHARACTER DANCERS
Ricardo Bustamante
Val Caniparoli
Anita Paciotti
SOLOISTS
Cavan Conley
Diego Cruz
Daniel Deivison-Oliveira
Isabella Devivo
Lucas Erni
Ellen Rose Hummel
Jasmine Jimison
Madison Keesler
Steven Morse
Sasha Mukhamedov
Elizabeth Powell
Julia Rowe
Henry Sidford
Myles Thatcher
Lonnie Weeks
Hansuke Yamamoto
CORPS DE BALLET
Kamryn Baldwin
Sean Bennett
Ludmila Bizalion
Samantha Bristow
Olivia Brothers
Thamires Chuvas
Rubén Cítores
Estéban Cuadrado
Megan Amanda Ehrlich
Luca Ferrò
Max Föllmer
Gabriela Gonzalez
Lleyton Ho
Anatalia Hordov
Blake Johnston
SunMin Lee
Elizabeth Mateer
Norika Matsuyama
Carmela Mayo
Swane Messaoudi
Davide Occhipinti
Lauren Parrott
Joshua Jack Price
Leili Rackow
Nathaniel Remez
Alexander Reneff-Olson
Jacob Seltzer
Natasha Sheehan
John-Paul Simoens
Tyla Steinbach
Bianca Teixeira
Mingxuan Wang
Joseph Warton
Maggie Weirich
Adrian Zeisel
APPRENTICES
Alexis Aiudi
Teague Applegate
Juliana Bellissimo
Andris Kundzins
Nicole Moyer
Pemberley Ann Olson
Jamie Adele Stephens
Alexis Valdes
BALLET MASTERS & ASSISTANTS TO THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Ricardo Bustamante
Felipe Diaz
BALLET MASTERS
Tina LeBlanc
Anita Paciotti
Katita Waldo
COMPANY TEACHERS
Helgi Tomasson
Patrick Armand
Ricardo Bustamante
Felipe Diaz
Tina LeBlanc
CHOREOGRAPHER IN RESIDENCE
Yuri Possokhov