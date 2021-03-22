Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Ballet Announces Company Roster for 2022 Season

Teague Applegate, Juliana Bellissimo, Nicole Moyer, and Jamie Adele Stephens have been named apprentices.

Mar. 22, 2021  
San Francisco Ballet Announces Company Roster for 2022 Season

San Francisco Ballet has announced two promotions and the appointment of four apprentices for the 2022 Season. Effective July 1, SF Ballet corps de ballet member Jasmine Jimison is promoted to Soloist and apprentice Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet. Both dancers received training at SF Ballet School; nearly 70 percent of SF Ballet's current dancers are SF Ballet School alumni.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Jasmine Jimison to Soloist and Olivia Brothers to the corps de ballet. Jasmine is an immensely talented and dedicated young dancer who excels in her roles on stage and, this year, on the screen in Myles Thatcher's COLORFORMS," says Helgi Tomasson. "Olivia is a fresh talent who proved this year she is ready to join the corps de ballet. What I am most grateful for in this difficult year is that we've kept our entire company of dancers working, and that I was able to offer four apprentice positions to students from San Francisco Ballet School's Trainee Program. The pandemic has been so difficult for dancers everywhere, but especially those dancers just beginning their careers after years of hard work. I am proud of these dancers and look forward to working with them in the 2022 Season."

Jasmine Jimison joined SF Ballet as an apprentice in 2018 and became a member of the corps de ballet in 2019. As a corps de ballet member, Jimison performed a principal role in Liam Scarlett's Hummingbird during the Company's tour to Sadler's Wells in 2019. As an apprentice, she performed the Bluebird pas de deux, partnered by Principal Dancer Esteban Hernandez, and the Fairy of Playfulness in Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty, and Cupid in Tomasson and Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote. A native of Palo Alto, Jimison joined SF Ballet School as a Level 5 student in 2014. She advanced to Trainee in 2017, and performed the principal pas de deux in Balanchine's Stars and Stripes during the School's 2018 Student Showcase. Pointe magazine named Jimison one of 2019's Stars of the Corps.

Olivia Brothers is promoted to the corps de ballet after joining the Company as an apprentice for the 2021 Season. As an SF Ballet School Trainee, Brothers performed as one of the Butterflies in the Student Matinee performance of Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2020, and in Don Quixote (Dryad) and The Sleeping Beauty (Nymph) in 2019. She has also performed Snow and Flowers in Tomasson's Nutcracker. A native of Palos Verdes Estates, California, Brothers won first place at Youth America Grand Prix San Francisco in 2017 as a member of the Marat Daukayev School, after which she joined SF Ballet School as a Level 7 student, moving to Level 8 in 2018, and joining the Trainee Program in 2019.

New Apprentices

Four SF Ballet School Trainees have been named apprentices for the 2022 Season: Teague Applegate, Juliana Bellissimo, Nicole Moyer, and Jamie Adele Stephens. As apprentices, dancers will take Company class and perform corps de ballet roles in SF Ballet productions.

Promotions/Level

Jasmine Jimison/Soloist
Olivia Brothers/Corps de Ballet

New Apprentices/Training

Teague Applegate/San Francisco Ballet School
Juliana Bellissimo/San Francisco Ballet School
Nicole Moyer/San Francisco Ballet School
Jamie Adele Stephens/San Francisco Ballet School

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET 2022 REPERTORY SEASON ARTISTS OF THE COMPANY

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & PRINCIPAL CHOREOGRAPHER

Helgi Tomasson

PRINCIPAL DANCERS

Dores André
Ulrik Birkkjaer
Max Cauthorn
Frances Chung
Sasha De Sola
Nikisha Fogo
Benjamin Freemantle

Mathilde Froustey
Angelo Greco
Tiit Helimets
Esteban Hernandez
Luke Ingham
Julian MacKay
Misa Kuranaga
Wona Park

Aaron Robison
Jennifer Stahl
Yuan Yuan Tan
Sarah Van Patten
Joseph Walsh
Wei Wang
WanTing Zhao

PRINCIPAL CHARACTER DANCERS

Ricardo Bustamante

Val Caniparoli

Anita Paciotti

SOLOISTS

Cavan Conley
Diego Cruz
Daniel Deivison-Oliveira
Isabella Devivo
Lucas Erni

Ellen Rose Hummel
Jasmine Jimison
Madison Keesler
Steven Morse
Sasha Mukhamedov
Elizabeth Powell

Julia Rowe
Henry Sidford
Myles Thatcher
Lonnie Weeks
Hansuke Yamamoto

CORPS DE BALLET

Kamryn Baldwin
Sean Bennett
Ludmila Bizalion
Samantha Bristow
Olivia Brothers
Thamires Chuvas
Rubén Cítores
Estéban Cuadrado
Megan Amanda Ehrlich
Luca Ferrò
Max Föllmer
Gabriela Gonzalez

Lleyton Ho
Anatalia Hordov
Blake Johnston
SunMin Lee
Elizabeth Mateer
Norika Matsuyama
Carmela Mayo
Swane Messaoudi
Davide Occhipinti
Lauren Parrott
Joshua Jack Price

Leili Rackow
Nathaniel Remez
Alexander Reneff-Olson
Jacob Seltzer
Natasha Sheehan
John-Paul Simoens
Tyla Steinbach
Bianca Teixeira
Mingxuan Wang
Joseph Warton
Maggie Weirich
Adrian Zeisel

APPRENTICES

Alexis Aiudi
Teague Applegate
Juliana Bellissimo

Andris Kundzins
Nicole Moyer

Pemberley Ann Olson
Jamie Adele Stephens
Alexis Valdes

BALLET MASTERS & ASSISTANTS TO THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Ricardo Bustamante
Felipe Diaz

BALLET MASTERS

Tina LeBlanc
Anita Paciotti
Katita Waldo

COMPANY TEACHERS

Helgi Tomasson
Patrick Armand
Ricardo Bustamante
Felipe Diaz
Tina LeBlanc

CHOREOGRAPHER IN RESIDENCE

Yuri Possokhov

MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

Martin West


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
BWW Review: San Francisco Opera Streams SIEGFRIED Photo

BWW Review: San Francisco Opera Streams SIEGFRIED

John Fisher Presents A Solo Show, CATS! (No, Not That One) Photo

John Fisher Presents A Solo Show, CATS! (No, Not That One)

Photo Flash: Inside IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Exhibiton Photo

Photo Flash: Inside IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Exhibiton

Shakespeare by the Sea Announces the Premiere of MEASURE FOR MEASURE Photo

Shakespeare by the Sea Announces the Premiere of MEASURE FOR MEASURE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Alabama Theatre Presents Iliza Shlesinger's #BACKINACTION Tour
  • Alabama Shakespeare Festival Opens Costume Parade Outdoor Exhibit
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • The Breath Project Announces New Play Commission Initiative