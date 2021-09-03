STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW Opening Night Postponed To Saturday, September 11

Due to a company member's possible exposure to Covid-19, San Francisco Playhouse is canceling the Friday, September 3rd and Saturday, September 4th performances of Starting Here, Starting Now. Performances are scheduled to continue Wednesday, September 8th, and the show's Opening Night will now take place on Saturday, September 11th at 8:00 P.M.



San Francisco Playhouse is contacting all ticketholders from affected performances to exchange tickets or issue refunds.

Robust health and safety protocols remain in place, and we are doing everything that we can to ensure that the show can go on as safely as possible. To reschedule your tickets, please contact susi@sfplayhouse.org or bmcwilliams@spellcom.com

All ticket holders for performances at our venue must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and matching photo ID. This policy, which complies with the City of San Francisco's August 20 mandate, replaces our previous policy that permitted proof of a recent negative test in lieu of vaccination.

We continue to require that all audience members wear masks at the theatre. We ask that you wear your mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking in the lobby - no food or drink is allowed in the auditorium at this time.

We will continue to offer on-demand video streams of our performances when contractually permitted, including for our upcoming production of Starting Here, Starting Now

A physical vaccination card, picture of vaccination card, or digital vaccination record are permitted when paired with a matching photo ID. California residents may obtain a digital vaccination card at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov.

This requirement may be subject to limited exemptions under state and federal law. Patrons who are exempt or ineligible for COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before entering and present their negative results at the door.