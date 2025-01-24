SNOW: [black Man. Whiteout Conditions.] Premieres At PlayGround SF's SoloFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The provocative and entertaining play, SNOW: [black man. white out conditions] premieres as part of PlayGround's 8th Annual Solo Performance Festival.

During a mid-pandemic drive from Reno to L.A., Steve is just trying to make it home (from his husband's house in Nevada) when a freak snow storm turns the trip into a near-death experience. Harrowing, absurd, thought provoking and funny, the play touching on issues of race, loss, grief, death, and loneliness.

Harper, a TV writer, playwright and actor fashioned the 50-minute solo piece over the past several years. Presented in 2023 in a reading at New Jersey's Vivid Stage, the play is directed by Cezar Williams (Artistic Director of New York's The Fire This Time Festival). Harper is delighted to be part of SoloFest for three performances (January 31 - February 2nd ) at Potrero Stage (1695 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107) as part of a rotating double bill. Tickets (live and simulcast performances): https://playground-sf.org/solofest/

Steve Harper is a playwright, TV writer, producer and actor. Plays include Black Lives / Blue Lives [co-written with Bill Mesce, Jr.] (The Theater Project, NJ), Urban Rabbit Chronicles (Georgia Southern University), and Princeton Theory (O'Neill semi-finalist). Short plays include For the Dark-Skinned Movie Going People of The World (The Fire This Time Festival) and The Political Machine (Lower Depth Theater Ensemble). TV Writing: Co-Executive Producer for Tracker and Stargirl. He wrote on God Friended Me, Tell Me Your Secrets, American Crime, and Covert Affairs. Steve has appeared on stage at The Guthrie, The Kennedy Center and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park as well as on TV shows Law & Order: SVU, Homicide and All My Children. His collection, A Few Short Plays to Save the World won the 2023 Independent Press Award. Steve is a graduate of Yale, the A.R.T. Institute at Harvard and the Juilliard playwriting program. https://harpercreates.com/

Cezar Williams is an award-winning director. He is the Artistic Director of the Obie Award winning Fire This Time Festival, a New York University graduate, and an Adjunct Professor of Acting at SUNY Purchase College. Cezar is a NYSCA "Support for Artist Grant Recipient" and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society. www.CezarWilliams.com.

Playground - SF -PlayGround is a leading playwright incubator and theatre community hub, with a core commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. PlayGround's mission is to support the development of significant new local voices for the theatre, helping to launch these writers onto the national scene.

Comments